What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for September 30, 2025

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

In the September 30, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points were explored and unraveled. Katherine Kat Richardson found out about her boyfriend, Tomas Navarro, getting intimate with her half-sister, Eva Thomas. She ended up yelling at them and left the apartment in tears, feeling hurt and betrayed.

When Eva tried to talk to Tomas regarding their relationship, he made it clear to her that he still had feelings for Kat and apologized to her for leading her on. Eva was extremely heartbroken and felt she had made the same mistake as her mother.

Meanwhile, Doctor Madison Montgomery and Chelsea Dupree Hamilton celebrated the raging success of ChelseaKat, the designed purse brand that had been launched.

Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne went over to Orphey Gene's and had a conversation with June where she thanked her and June shared how she had a crush on a man, which was later revealed to be Ted Richardson.

In addition to these developments, Bradley Smitty Smith and Martin Richardson shared a dinner together while Ted and Andre Richardson watched Nicole Richardson kiss Carlton publicly.

Everything that happened on the September 30, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In addition to these developments on Beyond The Gates, Vanessa McBride spoke to the shady casino owner Joey Armstrong regarding the death of her husband, Doug McBride.

She asked him for answers but he deviated and told her to focus on her life with him and her children.

