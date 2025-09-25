What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for September 25, 2025

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

In the September 25, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points were explored and unraveled. Vanessa McBride was on her vacation in Puerto Rico with Joey Armstrong when she ended up getting a phone call from Jacob Hawthorne and received the news that her husband, Doug McBride, had died in a car accident. Vanessa seemed to be distraught and ended up asking Joey whether he had a role to play in Doug’s accident.

Meanwhile, Andre Richardson and Dani Dupree spent time discussing getting a divorce since they had hastily gotten married by an impersonator in Las Vegas.

The members of the Dupree family found out about their marriage from a social media post and had a huge argument with Andre, and told him that they did not expect him to make such poor decisions.

In addition to these developments, Hayley Lawson Hamilton showed Bill Hamilton the social media post and informed him that Dani and Andre had gotten married.

Bill got extremely angry and had a huge argument with Dani Dupree.

Everything that happened on the September 25, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the September 26, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Vanessa McBride was shown enjoying her romantic vacation in Puerto Rico with Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner.

Vanessa ended up getting a sudden phone call from Jacob Hawthorne from the police department regarding an accident.

He shared with her that her husband, Doug McBride had gotten in a drunk driving accident and has unfortunately lost his life as well. Vanessa broke down over the news and ended up feeling extremely guilty regarding the fact that she had been in bed with another man when her husband had died.

On Beyond The Gates, Vanessa also ended up questioning Joey regarding whether he had a part to play in Doug’s accident. At the police station, Jacob spoke to the corrupt cop Marcel Malone since he was seen last with Doug and he seemed to be trying to dismiss Doug’s case as an accident, but Jacob did not seem convinced.

Meanwhile, Andre Richardson and Dani Dupree spent time discussing getting a potential divorce soon since they had gotten married in Las Vegas.

Dani seemed to be worried about her family members finding out about her marriage and freaking out.

The members of the Dupree family, Nicole Richardson, Anita Dupree, and Vernon Dupree, ended up finding out about Dani's marriage after Nicole came across a social media post of the impersonator who had married them.

The Duprees called Andre over to the mansion on Beyond The Gates and gave him an earful regarding making such a badly thought-out decision.

Andre tried to take the blame on himself and safeguard Dani. Meanwhile, Hayley Lawson Hamilton also came across the social media post and ended up getting extremely happy since it meant that Dani would keep her distance from Bill Hamilton.

However, when she showed Bill and told him the news, Bill got extremely angry at Dani and left to meet and confront her.

Dani was surprised by Bill’s accusations of her making a bad decision and made it clear that she needed nobody's approval to choose what she wanted.

