What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for September 23, 2025

On the September 23, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree and Andre Richardson work up together in Las Vegas and ended up quickly coming to the realization that the two of them had gotten married the previous night, after they saw that they had been wearing matching cigar bands and also had a marriage certificate.

Dani seemed to be taken aback by how hastily the two of them had made major decisions, but they realized that since they had no way to undo their actions, they would head back home to Fairmont Crest Estates and deal with the consequences later.

On Beyond The Gates, Martin Richardson and Samantha Richardson went over to Orphey Gene’s so that Samantha could spend time with her biological mother, June.

While Samantha and June bonded, Bradley Smitty Smith had a huge argument with Martin, where he accused him of trying to be the cooler parent by risking their family foundation by letting Samantha get close to June.

He made it clear that any upcoming future visit of Samantha with June needed to be supervised by a family member.

Meanwhile, Martin ran into Marcel Malone, the corrupt cop, at the diner and told him that if he ever crossed the line with anybody, Martin would make his secrets public for everyone to know.

Derek Baldwin moved into Ashley Morgan’s apartment and ended up having a conversation alone with Jacob Hawthorne.

Derek tried to hide from Jacob the ring that he had gotten for Ashley, but accidentally, while trying to do so, he ended up giving away the fact that he had regained feelings in his legs to Jacob.

Derek got anxious and begged Jacob to keep it a secret from Ashley and not reveal anything to her, since Derek said he did not want to give her false hope.

Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne and Jacob eventually toasted to Derek and Ashley’s future together, but Jacob seemed to be uncomfortable.

At Uptown on Beyond The Gates, Vanessa McBride and Doug McBride had a huge fight with each other while Joey Armstrong asked Vanessa to come with him to Puerto Rico on a vacation and she agreed.

