What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for September 22, 2025

In the September 22, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points were explored and unraveled. Dani Dupree and Andre Richardson ended up getting married in a spontaneous ceremony in Las Vegas, and the wedding was officiated by an Anita Dupree impersonator.

The two of them were extremely inebriated when they made the decision, and the impersonator thought that they would have no memory of their wedding nuptials the next morning after they woke up.

Meanwhile, at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Katherine Kat Richardson and Chelsea Dupree Hamilton spent time discussing how Kat and Tomas Navarro’s attempt at getting intimate together ended badly.

Tomas spent time with Eva Thomas, discussing the same matter. In addition to these developments, Hayley Lawson Hamilton spent time with her friend Caroline and discussed her marriage to Bill Hamilton.

At the Dupree mansion, Anita Dupree, Martin Richardson and Nicole Richardson met with June and spoke to her about how she had been coping recently.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.