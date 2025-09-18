What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for September 17, 2025

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

On the September 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got heated and dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points were unraveled. Derek Baldwin had a conversation with Ashley Morgan at the hospital and asked her to go over to Andre Richardson, her former partner, and inform him of the fact that the two of them were engaged. Shanice, the nurse, was able to figure out that Derek had gained back feeling in both his legs, but he had been lying about it.

Meanwhile, Bill Hamilton and Dani Dupree, the former partners, spent time with each other while Hayley Lawson Hamilton watched the two of them and felt hurt and jealous.

Hayley, in an act of retaliation, got close to Tomas Navarro, and as soon as Bill saw the two of them together, he realized that it was a part of Hayley’s ploy. In addition to these developments, Katherine Kat Richardson met with Tomas and both of them reconnected with each other while Dani and Andre got a few drinks together and spoke about their respective love lives.

Everything that happened on the September 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the September 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Ashley Morgan and Derek Baldwin seemed to be spending some quality time together with each other, when they were interrupted by Andre Richardson texting Ashley.

Derek asked Ashley to go over to Andre and inform him of their engagement and upcoming wedding nuptials. Ashley did go and meet him, and Andre ended up expressing that he wished both of them could end up being each other’s happy place.

At the hospital, Shanice, the nurse, ended up poking Derek’s legs with a sharp object and ended up realizing that he had regained feeling in both his legs, but just did not want to admit it to Ashley.

Derek told Shanice it was because she did not want to give false hope to Ashley, but Shanice did not believe him.

On Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree and Bill Hamilton spent time with each other discussing the youth of their children and also planning a surprise for them.

Hayley was shown spying on them from the corner of the room, and she felt extremely jealous and hurt after seeing her husband spend time with his former wife instead of with her. After watching them for a while, Hayley called Tomas Navarro and asked him to come over. As soon as he did, Hayley got close to him and began to flirt with him and seduce him.

On Beyond The Gates, Bill walked in on the two of them, realizing that this was Hayley’s desperate attempt to get him to spend more time with her and a plot to make him jealous.

He immediately went over to Dani and told her that the two of them could not hang out, and they had no chance of reuniting with each other.

Dani went over to the Fairmont Crest Country Club and met with Andre, where they shared drinks with each other.

Meanwhile, Katherine Kat Richardson went over to meet Tomas and the couple decided to start afresh and prioritize their relationship.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and on Paramount+.