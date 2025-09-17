What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for September 16, 2025

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

On September 16, 2025, an episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points were explored and unraveled. Nicole Richardson and Anita Dupree spent time discussing ways in which Leslie Thomas could potentially try to end up making them suffer even more, while at the very same time, Leslie was in bed with Ted Richardson, getting intimate with him. Nicole also wondered about whether she wanted to work on her marriage with Ted and give him a second chance.

Meanwhile, Samantha Richardson and Tyrell Richardson had a conversation with each other regarding June spending time in Orphey Gene’s. Leslie met with Eva Thomas at the Fairmont Crest Country Club and told her daughter about her reunion with Ted. In addition to these developments, the mother and daughter duo, Nicole and Anita, ran into Leslie at the country club while she was on her way out after breakfast and ended up getting some bad news from her.

Everything that happened on the September 16, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the September 16, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely heated between Leslie Thomas and Ted Richardson, the duo who had formerly shared an affair decades ago, which had also led to Eva’s conception and the collapse of Ted’s marriage to Nicole Richardson. The two of them got intimate with each other in Ted’s hotel room. Eva Thomas knocked on the door, and while Leslie seemed to be keen on letting their daughter know about them, he vehemently opposed her.

On Beyond The Gates, Ted made it clear to Leslie that he did not want to be further involved with her anymore and wanted to work on his marriage with Nicole and try to go back to when things used to be happier for him. He also pulled out pictures of Nicole and ended up reminiscing about how stable their relationship used to be. During this time, Nicole spent time with her mother, Anita Dupree, and was shown discussing whether or not to forgive Ted. Nicole seemed to be inclined to give him a second chance at their marriage, but Anita warned her of the consequences.

Meanwhile, Samantha Richardson and Tyrell Richardson discussed how things had not been going so great for June at her job in Orphey Gene’s, and she had been struggling. While Tyrell very vocally objected to meeting with June, Samantha told her brother that she wanted to get to know their biological mother better since she lived in a house full of males and needed a woman’s perspective sometimes. However, Tyrell did not seem to be on the same page as his sister. Leslie met Eva at the Fairmont Crest Country Club for breakfast and ended up telling her everything about what had happened between her and Ted. She told her that when Eva had knocked, the reason why Ted had not answered was that they were getting intimate with each other.

Eva met with Ted later and told him that he had made things worse. Nicole and Anita went over to the country club as well and ran into Leslie. Deliberately, to prove a point, Leslie handed Ted’s tie over to Nicole and left.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.

