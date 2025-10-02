What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for October 2, 2025

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

In the October 2, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points were explored and unraveled. Dani Dupree and Bill Hamilton ended up kissing each other passionately, and then followed up their conversation by bickering and fighting regarding Dani’s recent marriage to Andre Richardson.

Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne ended up meeting with Andre, her new stepfather, and confronted him regarding his feelings towards Ashley Morgan, his former girlfriend. Andre assured her that he planned on staying married to Dani and making their relationship work.

Meanwhile, Jacob Hawthorne, the police officer from the law enforcement department, ended up questioning Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, on details surrounding the night that Doug McBride ended up dying after getting caught up in a fatal car accident. Donnell McBride, Vanessa McBride and Doug’s son also met with Joey and told him that they were all planning on suing him and the bartender from the casino.

In addition to these developments, Naomi shared some surprising news with her husband Jacob. She told him that she had found out that she is pregnant.

Everything that happened on the October 2, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the October 2, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree and Bill Hamilton ended up surprising each other by sharing a passionate kiss. Right after they finished, Dani exclaimed that the only reason Bill had kissed her was because he wanted to control her.

Bill retorted and said that Dani’s decision to recently get married to Andre Richardson in a drunken ceremony in Las Vegas was stupid. Bill seemed to be extremely angry at Andre and said that Dani was just using him to fill up her time.

On Beyond The Gates, Dani made it clear to Bill that one of the main reasons why she had gotten married to Andre was that Bill did not make their marriage work. Bill told Dani that they should forget about the kiss that they had shared, but Dani said that it would be an impossible feat for him. Meanwhile, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne ran into her stepfather, Andre, at Dani’s apartment. She confronted him regarding his hasty decision to marry her mother and how he felt regarding his former girlfriend, Ashley Morgan.

However, Andre insisted that he wanted to make his marriage work, and Naomi warned him that he would have to face a lot of consequences if he ended up hurting Dani in any way, but Andre seemed optimistic.

At the casino on Beyond The Gates, Jacob Hawthorne ended up questioning Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, regarding his alleged involvement in the fatal car accident that had killed Doug McBride. Donnell McBride, Vanessa McBride, and Doug’s son also confronted Joey and informed him that his family was planning on suing him, his casino members, and the bartender who had served too many drinks to Doug the night he had died.

Towards the end of the October 2, 2025, episode of the show, Jacob went back to his apartment to spend time with Naomi, but was surprised when Naomi shared that she was pregnant with their unborn child.

Fans can watch episodes of the show on the CBS Network and stream them on Paramount+.