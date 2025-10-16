What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for October 16, 2025

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

In the October 16, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points were explored and unraveled.

Hayley Lawson Hamilton, Bill Hamilton, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton, and Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne were all gathered to ring in Bill’s birthday, but Hayley had a different agenda.

It was to kill Bill and run away from the gated community along with her cousin, Randy Parker. Hayley gave Bill a suspicious cupcake, but he switched it with someone else.

However, that did not deter Hayley, and she was determined to make sure that if she failed once in trying to achieve her goals, she would try again.

Naomi ended up confiding in Chelsea regarding her pregnancy and told her how she had been having issues with Jacob Hawthorne, her husband, regarding their future.

Meanwhile, Jacob booked a spa day for Naomi, but she ended up getting angry at him instead and said that nothing could change her mind regarding not wanting to be a mother at the moment.

She ended up going to the hospital, met Ashley Morgan, asked her for a favour, and told her to run another pregnancy test for her.

In addition to these developments on the show, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton saw that a lot of her mother Dani’s clothes were missing from her closet and assumed that she had been robbed, but Dani confirmed that she had done that to make space for Andre Richardson, her husband.

Bradley Smitty Smith ended up proposing to Martin Richardson in front of their kids, Tyrell Richardson and Samantha Richardson, to renew their wedding vows.

Everything that happened on the October 16, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the October 16, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton, Naomi Hawthorne Hamilton, Bill Hamilton and Hayley Lawson Hamilton, all got together to celebrate Bill’s birthday together.

However, Hayley’s plan of action was to try to make sure that she kills Bill and blames it on natural causes, so that she could run away with all his money. Hayley gave Bill an extremely suspicious cupcake, but Bill ended up swapping it out for another unknowingly.

Naomi bit into the suspicious cupcake and spat it out, saying that it tasted extremely weird. While Hayley was upset that her plan was deterred, she claimed that she would try again until she succeeded.

On Beyond The Gates, Naomi shared the news of her pregnancy with Chelsea and told her how she did not wish to be a mother at this stage in her life.

Naomi went back to her apartment, and saw that Jacob Hawthorne, her husband, had booked an entire spa day for her. However, she ended up getting extremely angry and stormed off.

She went over to the hospital, met with Ashley Morgan, and asked her to get her pregnancy tested.

Meanwhile, Chelsea was extremely shocked to see Dani’s closet cleared out and thought that her mother had been robbed.

However , she later found out that Dani had cleared out the space for her husband, Andre Richardson.

In addition to these developments on Beyond The Gates, Bradley Smitty Smith ended up proposing to Martin Richardson, his husband, in front of their kids, Tyrell Richardson and Samantha Richardson, and asked him to renew their wedding vows.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.