What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for October 1, 2025

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

In the October 1, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points were explored and unraveled.

Nicole Richardson and her mother, Anita Dupree, had a conversation with each other regarding Dani Dupree’s decision to stay married to Andre Richardson, with whom she had drunkenly gotten married to in Las Vegas.

Anita also confronted Dani regarding her having a raging drinking problem, but Dani insisted that her only addiction was Bill Hamilton, her former husband.

Meanwhile, Nicole and Andre also had a conversation with each other, and Andre insisted that the only reason Nicole was so concerned regarding his marriage was that she herself was going through a divorce with Ted Richardson.

Bill went over to meet Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, and ended up confronting him regarding whether he had a role in Doug McBride’s death, but Joey denied all allegations.

In addition to these developments, Ashley Morgan and Derek Baldwin spent time together discussing their upcoming nuptials while Shanice urged Derek to come clean to Ashley.

Donnell McBride confronted Joey Armstrong regarding Doug’s death while Dani and Bill kissed.

Everything that happened on the October 1, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the October 1, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Nicole Richardson and her mother, Anita Dupree, discussed details regarding Dani Dupree and Andre Richardson’s recent marriage.

Both of them spoke about how it had been a hasty and bad decision, and when Anita found out that Dani was not too keen on annulling the marriage, Anita lost her cool and vowed to make things right.

Dani spent time with Andre, and the two of them got intimate with each other, but were interrupted when Anita went over to the apartment to question them.

Dani and Anita’s conversation turned to how Dani seemed to be extremely addicted to alcohol, but Dani insisted that she was only addicted to Bill Hamilton.

On Beyond The Gates, Nicole confronted Andre over his bad decision of hastily getting married, but Andre began calling her out on trying to pin the blame on him instead of letting her family members focus on the fact that she was getting a divorce from Ted Richardson.

Meanwhile, Bill Hamilton went over to the casino to meet Joey Armstrong, the owner, and questioned him about whether he had a part to play in orchestrating Doug McBride’s tragic and fatal car accident, which killed him.

However, Joey denied all claims. Hayley Lawson Hamilton, Bill’s wife, had an angry conversation with him where she pointed out that he continued to prioritize spending time with Dani over giving time to her, but Bill seemed to be far too preoccupied to deny Hayley’s claims and stormed off.

Derek Baldwin and Ashley Morgan discussed their wedding plans on Beyond The Gates, but Shanice, the nurse, confronted Derek alone and asked him to come clean to Ashley regarding his keeping from her the fact that he had regained feeling in both his legs.

Ashley ran into Andre after finding out about his wedding to Dani and pointed out the flaws in their arrangement.

In addition to these, Donnell McBride went over and confronted Joey Armstrong over Doug’s death while Bill and Dani kissed.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.