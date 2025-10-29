What happened between Disguised Toast and Nina Lin? Allegedly uncomfortable massage clip resurfaces amid the latter's recent Twitch controversy

Nina Lin and Zoe Spencer was banned on Twitch after the alleged assault video went viral (Image via Getty)

Nina Lin and Zoe Spencer were heavily criticized on social media after a viral clip from last year featured the duo reportedly showcasing inappropriate behavior towards Said, the assistant of FaZe Silky.

Meanwhile, content creator Disguised Toast has now opened up about his experience with Lin after another video surfaced online.

The clip shows Nina giving a massage to Toast, and it was being recorded by another individual, who was heard cheering Nina and stated at one point:

“Wow you had the best masseuse toast.”

On October 29, 2025, Toast reshared the video through his official handle on X, writing that he would like to explain what exactly happened, considering that the clip was trending everywhere.

Toast admitted that Nina Lin gave him a massage and that he allegedly felt uncomfortable, as he wrote:

“I was trying to get a massage from the physical therapist when Nina, an IRL streamer I’ve never met, pushed aside the therapist and started grabbing at my a** while I was already laid on the table - I felt pressured to go along with it because 3 irl streamer cameras pointed at my face and also being at a sponsored event, I did not want escalate the situation. I was extremely uncomfortable the whole time.”

Toast expressed regret over the fact that he did not react immediately during that period. He claimed that he was feeling “ashamed” for not speaking up against everything that happened.

The online personality even mentioned the reasons for not responding, saying that he was well aware of being criticized by the general public for not stopping Nina Lin if he spoke up against the incident in the future.

The reshared clip’s caption alleged that Lin was s*xually assaulting Toast.

However, Toast added a note in the end, saying that he does not agree with the words that were being used to describe Lin in the other post.

Nina Lin has issued an apology after being criticized for her behavior against Said

As mentioned, the Twitch streamer created headlines when a video of her with Zoe Spencer and Said started trending.

According to Complex, the duo allegedly restrained FaZe Silky’s assistant, and a few people in the background were heard trying to stop Lin and Spencer.

The clip went viral earlier this month, and Said had later addressed the incident through a post on X, which has been deleted now.

Said alleged that no one paid attention when he spoke up against the incident.

Nina Lin eventually responded to the matter while speaking on a live-streaming session, saying that she takes responsibility for whatever happened. She further stated:

“During the situation, I genuinely 100% thought it was a joke. I thought he was laughing…but yeah, I see, it is wrong. It is really, really wrong, and what we did was wrong. He was clearly uncomfortable with it.”

Nina Lin and Zoe Spencer were initially banned on Twitch as soon as netizens reacted to the viral video on social media.

A message was displayed on their respective profiles, which mentioned that the accounts violated the terms of service and community guidelines of Twitch.

While Disguised Toast has shared his experience with Nina in a separate post, Lin has not replied to the same, as of this writing.