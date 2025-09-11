What did Katy Tur say about Charlie Kirk? News anchor faces calls to be fired in wake of on-air comments moments after deadly shooting

Katy Tur was additionally criticized for the words she used to describe Charlie Kirk in another viral video of her coverage (Image via Getty)

Katy Tur is facing criticism from the general public for her comments on Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead on September 10, 2025. The latest update arrives after political analyst Matthew Dowd was fired for similar reasons, who even apologized for his comments through BlueSky.

Notably, a video of Katy Tur, who works for CNBC, is trending on social media, where she alleged that Charlie Kirk’s death is expected to be used by Donald Trump to justify something. She addressed the same by saying:

“After one of the doge employees was allegedly attacked in Washington DC, that’s what Donald Trump used as justification to send in federal troops into Washington DC to get things under control. The carjacking situation, he used that. And I know it’s hard to predict the future but you can imagine the administration using this as a justification for something.”

Katy Tur has been additionally criticized for the way she described Charlie Kirk while covering the news of his death. Katy was speaking about FBI director Kash Patel, who wrote on social media that their agency was following the reports of Charlie’s shooting. However, Tur also said at the same time:

“Charlie Kirk is a divisive figure, polarizing, lightning rod, whatever the term you want to use.”

While the videos of Katy Tur’s comments went viral, netizens took to different social media platforms to react to the same. A user was spotted demanding to fire Katy Tur due to her “hateful commentary”, alongside another saying that the same thing should be done to everyone else who worked with Katy during the coverage.

“I don’t watch this sh*t channel, so can someone please provide a list of the major sponsors so I can boycott them forever? Matthew Dowd and Katy Tur need to be fired immediately for their insane and hateful commentary”, @rklara10 said on X . “Honestly, everyone on that MSNBC coverage with Katy Tur should be fired. Not just Dowd”, @RBPundit wrote .

Users continued sharing their opinions, with an individual describing Katy Tur’s comments as “reprehensible behavior.” This was followed by a response claiming that Tur was a “disgusting human being.”

“MSNBC anchor Katy Tur quickly starts criticizing Charlie Kirk following him being sh*t. This is truly reprehensible behavior. Fire Tur”, @Bubblebathgirl commented on X . “Katy Tur should be fired next. Absolutely disgusting human being”, @TheHurricanBen stated .

Matthew Dowd has apologized for his comments on Charlie Kirk

The criticism towards Matthew Dowd also emerged when he spoke to Katy Tur on the coverage of Charlie Kirk’s death. Notably, netizens were unsatisfied with the words Matthew used for Charlie during the coverage, where he called Kirk a “divisive” personality whose hate speech was seemingly targeted at different groups, as per Variety.

Dowd’s comments were in response to Tur, who questioned him about the circumstances leading to such shooting incidents. Matthew was also heard saying:

“I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions. And I think that is the environment we are in. You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we are in.”

While the criticism towards Matthew continued on social media, MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler apologized through a statement shared on the channel’s public relations handle on X.

Kutler wrote that violence is not acceptable in any manner in America, adding that Dowd’s words were inappropriate and insensitive.

Dowd later wrote on BlueSky that he did not have any wrong intention behind his comments, as he said:

“I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this horrendous attack. Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind.”

As mentioned, there have been demands for Katy Tur’s firing from MSNBC after her on-air comments about Charlie Kirk. However, the author and broadcast journalist has not responded to the criticism, as of this writing.