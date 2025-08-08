What cancer did Brandon Blackstock have? Report reveals alleged cause of death

Brandon Blackstock and recording artist Kelly Clarkson (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Singer Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and former manager, Brandon Blackstock, recently passed away at 48. A source confirmed the unfortunate news with TMZ on Thursday, August 7, 2025, in a statement, reading:

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Per the outlet, the late manager had melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

Kelly and Brandon were married for almost seven years before calling it quits. However, they maintained a cordial relationship after their seperation.

Kelly Clarkson announced postponing the remainder of her Las Vegas residency

Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock, a talent manager, in February 2012. Notably, he was the son of her former manager, Narvel Blackstock. According to People magazine, Kelly first met him at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2006 when Brandon was still married to Melissa Ashworth. They eventually reconnected at Super Bowl XLVI.

The couple tied the knot in October 2013 and share two kids, daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9.

The songstress filed for divorce in June 2020, and it was finalized in 2022.

It is worth noting that Blackstock was also a father to Savannah and Seth from a previous marriage.

According to a report by Star, just hours before Brandon Blackstock's death, Clarkson announced postponing the remainder of her August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas due to his illness.

In a Instagram post shared on Thursday, she wrote:

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

She apologized to those who purchased tickets, asking for their "grace, kindness, and understanding."

According to Page Six, Kelly Clarkson abruptly taking time off her namesake NBC show in February and March stemmed from her looking after Brandon Blackstock. Citing a "source," the outlet reported:

"It’s been exhausting and so sad... Kelly has been working so hard, as well as looking after Brandon. Despite their difficult divorce, he’s still the man she loved and still her kids’ father."

Per the publication, the singer was off air for two weeks in March, with hosts like Andy Cohen, Simu Liu, and Brooke Shields stepping in.

TMZ, too, reported that Clarkson decided to leave her show because of "numerous absences" connected to Blackstock's illness.

Per the outlet, the show's crew knew about the same but kept quiet out of respect for their privacy.

The singer has not publicly commented since.