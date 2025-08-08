How did Brandon Blackstock die? A look at Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and Reba McEntire’s former stepson

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Brandon Blackstock and recording artist Kelly Clarkson attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

It was just yesterday that Kelly Clarkson reported postponing her Las Vegas residency in order to take some time and take care of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. He had been ill for some time, and given that they both shared two children and had been together for the better part of a decade, the two must have been quite close.

However, today, it was revealed that Brandon Blackstock has passed on at the age of 48, and is survived by his children. It was due to cancer, which he had been struggling with for years now. The situation only turned worse over the past couple of days.

A representative from the family has issued a statement via People magazine explaining the situation on August 7, 2025. They said,

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Who was Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and Reba McEntire's stepson?

Brandon Blackstock was the ex-husband of singer Kelly Clarkson. The two met for the first time in 2006 but officially got together later in 2012. They had been married for a long time before calling it quits in 2020 and finalising the divorce in 2022.

Brandon Blackstock was also the son of Narvel Blackstock. His father was previously married to Reba McEntire, and this is how he was her ex-stepson. He has a half-brother named Shelby from his father's marriage to Reba.

As for Kelly Clarkson, she was managed by Narvel Blackstock, but during that time, Brandon was still married to his ex-wife, Melissa, with whom he also shares two children. The pair married in 2013 after he had divorced Melissa.

Yesterday, Kelly posted on her Instagram, telling fans what had been going down with Brandon and why she is delaying her Las Vegas shows. This announcement came when concert goers had already bought tickets for her studio show. Explaining, Kelly wrote,

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding."

Fans can follow Kelly Clarkson on her Instagram.