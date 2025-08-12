Brandon Blackstock's obituary revealed as his partner's name makes it on the brief while former wives Melissa Ashworth and Kelly Clarkson are left out

Brandon Blackstock and recording artist Kelly Clarkson attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Brandon Blackstock's obituary has been revealed, and his partner, Brittney Marie Jones, and four kids are briefly mentioned. However, the late talent manager's two ex-wives, Melissa Ashworth and Kelly Clarkson, have been left out.

Brandon Blackstock passed away on August 7, 2025, after a three-year-long battle with melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Kelly Clarkson canceled her Las Vegas shows at the time to take her two kids to Brandon so that they could spend his final moments together.

Blackstock was married to Melissa Ashworth from 2001 to 2012. They had two kids, Seth and Savannah. In 2013, he married Kelly Clarkson. They shared two children, River and Remington.

In 2020, the singer filed for divorce. After a lengthy court battle, the divorce was finalized in 2022.

Brandon Blackstock's partner, Brittney Marie Jones, worked for Clarkson from 2016 to 2018 as her production assistant. Then Jones became Brandon's executive management assistant in December 2018. She was Blackstock's executive assistant in 2020.

In his obituary, it is mentioned that Brandon and Jones, his "loving partner," were building both a life and companies together. They were working on the Headwaters Livestock Auction, an auction house in Three Forks, Montana, as well as the Valley View Rodeo.

"Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana," the obituary stated.

The talent manager's children and grandchildren were mentioned in the obituary. Calling his kids his "greatest love and his greatest legacy," Brandon was called a "devoted father."

His daughter Savannah's three kids, Lake, Julie, and LouCasey, were also brought up.

Brittney Marie Jones' father wrote a tribute for Brandon Blackstock

According to Page Six's August 12, 2025, report, the late manager and Brittney Marie Jones lived together on his Montana ranch, as they worked on business ventures.

Brittney Marie Jones' father wrote a tribute on Facebook after Blackstock's death. He shared his condolences, saying Brandon Blackstock was a "son" to him.

He also called Brandon his "daughter's soulmate," saying he would be missed as well as his "funny humor." The Facebook post has now been deleted.

"Yesterday we lost a good man Brandon Blackstock my daughter's soulmate and I considered him my son. My sincere condolences to Brittney Jones and family. We're sure going to miss your funny humor. R.I.P hoss!" he wrote.

According to the media outlet, Brittney Marie Jones was previously married to drummer Greg Goose LaPoint. They got married on September 11, 2021.

Although it is uncertain when or why they separated, Greg has been reportedly dating Arika Vanessa since February 2025.

Blackstock is survived by his parents, stepparents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren, Brittney Marie Jones, and his ex-wives. He was 48 years old at the time of his passing.

A memorial would be held to celebrate his life on August 17, 2025. His obituary also requested people to donate to the Brandon Blackstock Memorial Fund at the Montana Stockgrowers Foundation.