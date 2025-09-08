What are Squids in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3? The intriguing new name, explained

A scene from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Image via X/@WalkingDead_AMC)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 1 introduces a new name for the zombies: “the Squids.” Daryl and Carol first notice the term on a sign that reads “Beware the Squid” while traveling through England. The etymology of the term is later explained by Julian Chamberlain, played by guest star Stephen Merchant.

According to Julian, his preferred word “squid” rhymes with “quid,” and comes from Cockney rhyming slangs that can be traced all the way back to the initial expression “departed souls.” In The Walking Dead universe, the term "zombies" is never used and the undead are referred to as walkers, biters, geeks, and roamers. Although "squid" is the newest item on this list, its meaning is specific to some parts of England rather than the whole United Kingdom.

The explanation provided by Julian, which highlights the cultural disparities between survivors in the US and the UK, is convoluted and purposefully amusing. Julian's casual use of the term emphasizes how language changes differently in different post-apocalyptic groups. The addition of "squid" gives the program a distinctively British character.

All about Julian Chamberlain in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 1

In the season 3 premiere titled “Costa da Morte”, Julian Chamberlain, portrayed by Stephen Merchant, is introduced as a lone survivor, who claims himself to be the “last Englishman in England.” He meets Daryl and Carol after rappelling onto the roof of their apartment during the walker-infested London apocalypse. Julian shows them his kindness by giving them a single-malt whiskey and two rabbits.

He tells how civilization on the island descended into anarchy as England closed itself off via the Channel, dividing into violent tribes, and forcing him to dwell alone among the undead. Julian adjusted over time by learning to navigate across rooftops and using Big Ben's bells to entice walkers away from him - a strategy he continues to use at present.

With the help of his boat, the three of them set sail to reach America, despite Julian’s lack of confidence in his navigation skills. Daryl is forced to put Julian down after he dies from a brain injury sustained during a storm in the sea, and turns into a squid himself. This is a heartbreaking end to a character who provided hope and warmth to the otherwise bleak world.

Release schedule of all episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3

Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiered on Sunday, September 7, 2025, and will air new episodes weekly through October 19, 2025. The season consists of seven episodes, each airing on Sundays at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on AMC and streaming simultaneously on AMC+. Here’s the complete release schedule of all episodes of the season:

Episodes No. Episode Name Release Date 1 Costa da Morte September 7, 2025 2 La Ofrenda September 14, 2025 3 El Sacrificio September 21, 2025 4 La Justicia Fronteriza September 28, 2025 5 Limbo October 5, 2025 6 Contrabando October 12, 2025 7 Solaz del Mar October 19, 2025

Exploring the plot of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is a post-apocalyptic drama following Daryl Dixon, who mysteriously washes ashore in France, separated from his allies and confused about how he got there. Being stranded in a foreign country that has also been devastated by the zombie apocalypse, he is forced to swiftly adjust to new threats, strange landscapes, and other groups of survivors with their own agenda.

Daryl meets a religious organization along the way that feels he has a higher purpose. They are especially devoted to a little kid named Laurent, who some believe to be the "key to humanity's survival." Daryl is appointed as a protector and guide, and takes on the responsibility despite never desiring it. As the story moves forward, Daryl goes on to have greater adventures and ultimately sets off on his quest to make it to America.

The series expands the Walking Dead universe by showing how the apocalypse unfolded across Europe, with new types of walkers and cultural backdrops shaping the fight for survival.

