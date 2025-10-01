WestJet removes economy recline on refurbished 737s, charging extra for adjustable seats: Here’s everything you need to know

WestJet Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner passenger airplane as seen flying over the houses of Myrtle avenue, a famous plane spotting location, while landing at London Heathrow airport LHR. The modern and advanced wide body aircraft has the registration C-GURP and is powered by 2x GE jet engines. Westjet is a Canadian airline headquartered in Calgary, Alberta providing scheduled and charter air services, the second largest airline in Canada. London, United Kingdom on August 2022 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

WestJet has introduced premium seating on its refurbished Boeing 737 8 MAX and 737 800 aircraft, but passengers flying economy will no longer be able to recline their seats.

The airline revealed this information in a press release dated September 23, 2025, stating that the restriction on seat movement for economy passengers was geared towards preserving personal space.

WestJet described the readjustments as a “modern cabin experience” that promises:

“A bright, airy atmosphere with an upgraded design that features new seats, adjustable headrests and enhanced cushion and back support with a fixed recline design.”

Global News reportedly reached out to the airline for clarification on the meaning of the phrase “fixed recline design,” and a WestJet spokesperson responded, saying:

"The term ‘fixed recline’ refers to the seat having a slight recline that cannot be adjusted. Extended Comfort’ and ‘Premium’ (cabins) have seats where the recline can be adjusted.”

A WestJet executive, Samantha Taylor, described the new cabin design as a “welcoming service at every budget”:

“The cabin has been thoughtfully designed to offer WestJet’s welcoming service at every budget. It reflects our commitment to elevating every aspect of the travel experience and meeting guest demand for a broader range of product offerings.”

The airline’s new seating arrangement includes the premium cabin, the larger extended comfort section, and the Economy cabin.

The premium cabin features 12 new seats that are the same model as the Dreamliner fleet, contoured seat cushions, a large headrest that can be adjusted in four ways, and reclining seat backs.

The Extended Comfort section is directly behind the Premium cabin and features 36 seats with extra legroom. It is separated from the Premium cabin with a divider. The Economy cabin offers standard seating with less space at the back and more space near the front.

The seats feature setback contouring to maximize legroom and contoured bottom and back cushions.

Samantha Taylor added in the press release:

"WestJet has always been a pioneer in making air travel available to Canadians, largely through keeping costs low to offer affordable airfares. The layout for our refreshed cabin caters to our guests’ diverse preferences. Whether they opt for Premium seating with extra amenities and legroom or for more affordable ticket prices with less space, we’re excited to introduce this range of products for our guests to enjoy.”

