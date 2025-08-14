Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Trailer reveals Gwendoline Christie’s wild return as Principal Weems

Principal Weems has entered the chat on Wednesday, Season 2, Part 2, with a new trailer that was released by Netflix just yesterday. The new installment, set to release on September 3, 2025, will witness Wednesday starting with being in a coma.

However, while she is still dozing off, the viewers get to see what is going on inside her head. She imagines waking up, and there she is, Principal Weems, in a nurse's outfit, ready to guide her during her new adventure. Now, to understand why Gwendoline Christie's character has made a return even though Miss Thornhill killed her in Wednesday's 1, fans need to understand a bit about Goody.

Goody Addams, an ancestor of the Addams family, was exiled by the villagers for being a witch; however, she managed to save herself and the other women who were going to be burned alive with her. In season 1, she came back to Wednesday to act as her spirit guide. When Wednesday was on the verge of dying, it was Goody who managed to save her, but this also meant that she no longer existed.

Why is Gwendoline Christie's Principal Weems back on Wednesday, Season 2, Part 2?

Gwendoline Christie is back on Wednesday, Season 2 as Principal Weems and has now taken the place of the lead's new spirit guide. After Goody had disappeared, Wednesday had been feeling quite lost for the entire four episodes that we have seen her in this August.

The worst part of it all was that she had lost her psychic abilities and was having no visions at all. Her visions were a handy tool in helping her during investigations. In an attempt to get them back, she was trying to find answers in Goody's books. However, when Morticia, her mother, found out that after her recent vision, which led her to lose her vision totally, Wednesday bled black tears. This was the same as what her sister had gone through, and thus, she took away Goody's book and burnt it, so that her daughter wouldn't go about finding wrong answers.

Now that Principal Weems is back, Wednesday can go about having paranormal help for her investigations.

What to expect from Wednesday Season 2 Part 2?

Wednesday Season 2 part 2 has to answer quite a lot of questions. First of all, Tyler's Hyde is missing as he escaped. The trailer shows Wednesday finally waking up from her coma and trying to track down her past lover turned enemy, while Principal Weems is helping her.

The fundraising gala is also in full swing as Morticia has arranged for the whole thing. At the same time, another loose end that needs to be tied is the zombie that escaped from Willoe Hill. Pugsley was quite fond of him, and from the looks of it, he might reunite with the brain-eating thing and be able to keep him in control with his ability.

The Hyde is coming back, and Wednesday is coming back harder to either neutralize him or save him from himself, now that his handler is dead. She will be supported on this journey by her Grandmama and Uncle Fester.

Wednesday Season 2, part 2 will be available to stream online via Netflix on September 3, 2025.