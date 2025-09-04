Wednesday Season 2 Ending Explained: What happened to Enid on the full moon night?

Wednesday Addams was seen fixing her own mess throughout the second part of Wednesday season 2. While solving dark gothic mysteries, it’s also revealed that Enid Sinclair is not an ordinary werewolf; instead, she is an Alpha werewolf, the most powerful of them all.

Professor Isadora Capri warned Enid about the consequences of being an Alpha wolf. She told her that most of them are left alone for a lifetime and spend their lives hiding from the other wolves.

With isolation from her pack and a target always behind her back, Enid’s fate was in danger. One more interesting fact about Alpha werewolves is that once they turn into wolves on a full moon night, it's very rare that they turn back into humans again.

To prevent any of this from happening in Enid’s case, Capri was there as a mentor for her and told her to always get into the Lupin’s cage before the sun sets. But towards the finale episode of Wednesday season 2, Enid was out of the cage on a full moon night to prove her friendship and save Wednesday Addams, yet again.

What happened to Enid Sinclair towards the end of Wednesday Season 2?

While trying to solve one puzzle, Wednesday would unleash a new disaster, and, of course, get herself tangled in it too.

Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) went to save Pugsley from Issac and Tyler; however, she was not able to stand in front of their powers and got trapped in a grave instead. Agnes, who watched all of this by being invisible, informed Enid.

Getting her out of the grave wasn’t easy, and they had to act fast since Wednesday could die at any moment. Enid then decided to transform into a werewolf on a full moon night in order to save her without worrying about the consequences.

She turned into an Alpha werewolf, saved Wednesday, and ran into the woods. Did she turn into a human the next morning?

Well, that’s what is kept under wraps for the next season. Agnes later told Wednesday that Enid had been seen on a wildlife camera near the border. Wednesday is now looking for her with Uncle Fester, keeping her promise to find her again.

All about the final showdown that happened at the Iago Tower in Wednesday Season 2

Too many secrets unfolded in the second season. The lady Wednesday rescued from Willow Hill (Patient 1938) was revealed to be Tyler’s mom (a more powerful female Hyde). Next, in her attempt to regain her psychic powers, Wednesday botched Rosaline Rotwood’s spell, causing Enid and Wednesday to swap bodies.

With many past secrets revealed by Morticia to Wednesday, one of the main revelations was about Slurp, aka Issac Night’s, connection with the Addams family. Issac, a walking dead-skeleton, who was turned into a human figure and was Franscoise's (Patient 1938) brother.

Issac, Tyler, and Franscoise made a plan to remove the inner Hyde from Tyler’s mom to save her life. The scholar scientist, Issac, who once worked under Augustus Stonehurst, invented a cure for the same. He and Tyler kidnapped Pugsley to steal his electrokinesis powers and generate the machine at Iago Tower.

To save Pugsley, the Addams went to the Iago Tower, and a major flashback revealed how Issac (Slurp) was there in the grave for so many years. Back in their school days, Isaac tried to steal his best friend, Gomez Addmas's, powers to perform the same research activity, but failed as Morticia came in to save him.

She cut off Isaac’s right hand. Later, that hand became part of the Addams family and was named “Thing.”

Toward the end of the episode, Tyler’s mom and Issac died, and Wednesday’s prophecy of someone dying from the family failed as everyone was safe in the end.

Enid ran away into the woods after rescuing her friend, with no clue left behind whether she would turn into a human again or not.