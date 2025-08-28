Watson season 2 release date, cast and characters, where to watch and more

CBS’s famous medical thriller drama, Watson, has finally been renewed for a second season. It will air on Monday, October 13, 2025, on CBS.

The series focuses on the reconceptualization of Dr. John Watson in this modern-day era.

Morris Chestnut stars in the lead role, and the show combines investigative mysteries and medical drama as Dr. Watson and his team collaborate to find cures for rare conditions at the renowned Holmes Clinic in Pittsburgh. This is one of the most successful new-age medical dramas with strong character portfolios, fantastic writing and suspenseful medical mysteries to keep fans curious.

Ever since season 1 ended with some major dramatic turns, fans can't wait for season 2. Here are all the details on its release date, where to watch and cast.

Watson season 2: Release date and where to watch

Watson season 2 has been confirmed to air on Monday, October 13, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS. Alongside the premiere, the series will broadcast on Paramount+. Fans can also rewatch season 1 on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

CBS has not yet announced the number of episodes in season 2.



Watson season 2: Cast and characters

Watson has one of the most talented cast members, and it was confirmed that some new additions will be made in the upcoming season. The season one cast assembles for yet another blockbuster season, which includes:

Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson - He is a talented physician who specializes in solving complex medical mysteries while balancing his chaotic personal and professional lives.

Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian - She returns as a smart and bold neurologist with an unconventional approach towards her practice.

Peter Mark Kendall returns as Dr. Stephens and Dr. Adam Croft, playing twin doctors who specialize in infectious diseases and functional medicine.

Inga Schlingmann will be back as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, the immunologist who is professional and cultured.

Ritchie Coster will again be playing Shinwell Johnson, who has a criminal history and helps solve investigations with his connections.

Rochelle Aytes returns as Dr. Mary Morstan, who is Watson's ex-wife and the head of Holmes' clinic.

Adrian Holmes will return as Detective Marcus Hayes

Fiona Vroom will be seen as Dr. Lily Park

Even after the confirmation of his death, the legacy of James Moriarty (Randall Park) continues to shape the show's narrative.

Some new confirmed characters include Noah Mills as Beck Whyte and Bethany Brown as Devin Chaplin, and Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes. There has also been confirmation about some guest appearances, such as Rachel Hayward as Detective Lestrade and Whoopie Van Raam as Irene Adler.

Season 2 will expand the storyline as Sherlock Holmes brings more challenges to some new medical mysteries.

Watson season 2 will air on Monday, October 13, 2025, on CBS.

