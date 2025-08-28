Watson season 2 release date, cast and characters, where to watch and more

CBS’s famous medical thriller drama, Watson, has finally been renewed for a second season. It will air on Monday, October 13, 2025, on CBS.
The series focuses on the reconceptualization of Dr. John Watson in this modern-day era.
Morris Chestnut stars in the lead role, and the show combines investigative mysteries and medical drama as Dr. Watson and his team collaborate to find cures for rare conditions at the renowned Holmes Clinic in Pittsburgh. This is one of the most successful new-age medical dramas with strong character portfolios, fantastic writing and suspenseful medical mysteries to keep fans curious.
Ever since season 1 ended with some major dramatic turns, fans can't wait for season 2. Here are all the details on its release date, where to watch and cast.
Watson season 2 has been confirmed to air on Monday, October 13, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS. Alongside the premiere, the series will broadcast on Paramount+. Fans can also rewatch season 1 on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.
CBS has not yet announced the number of episodes in season 2.
Watson has one of the most talented cast members, and it was confirmed that some new additions will be made in the upcoming season. The season one cast assembles for yet another blockbuster season, which includes:
Even after the confirmation of his death, the legacy of James Moriarty (Randall Park) continues to shape the show's narrative.
Some new confirmed characters include Noah Mills as Beck Whyte and Bethany Brown as Devin Chaplin, and Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes. There has also been confirmation about some guest appearances, such as Rachel Hayward as Detective Lestrade and Whoopie Van Raam as Irene Adler.
Season 2 will expand the storyline as Sherlock Holmes brings more challenges to some new medical mysteries.
