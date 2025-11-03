Was Vivian De La Torre arrested? Viral Daily Mail article claim surrounding Valeria Marquez update explored

Valeria Marquez (Photo: Instagram/@v___marquez)

Vivian De La Torre is going viral after an alleged Daily Mail headline spread on the internet. The headline showed that Vivian reportedly got arrested for hiring a hitman to kill her friend, Valeria Marquez.

For the unversed, influencer Valeria Marquez was assassinated in May 2025, while she was livestreaming on TikTok. Valeria was in her beauty salon, Blossom The Beauty Lounge, in Zapopan, Guadalajara. She told her viewers that Vivian De La Torre, who was present at the salon with her, said an "expensive gift" was arriving and that she should take it in person.

In the livestream, Valeria seemed visibly uncomfortable, waiting for the "gift" to arrive. At one point, the deliveryman stopped before the salon, then drove away, causing confusion. Marquez asked the viewers why he hadn't dropped the parcel. She even said it seemed like the man was going to kidnap her.

The deliveryman then entered the salon. He asked Marquez about her identity, and when she confirmed, he shot her. The police officers told the press that Valeria was shot twice, in her chest and head, and was dead on the spot. Vivian then picked up her friend's phone and ended the stream.

As the livestream footage went viral, netizens claimed that Valeria Marquez's best friend, Vivian De La Torre, was allegedly involved. At the time, the influencer denied the accusations, saying that she told Valeria to stay because she had received many gifts from her viewers in the past. She also insisted that she had no idea that her friend would be fatally shot.

The incident sparked online discourse as internet users flooded Vivian De La Torre's social media pages with accusations. The influencer shared her condolences. However, due to backlash, she deleted her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the viral Daily Mail headline is fake, as such an article does not exist on the news outlet's website. There are no reports of Vivian getting arrested, either.

The investigation is ongoing. However, many netizens and content creators have seemingly believed the headline, as they have made TikTok videos about Vivian De La Torre's arrest.

"We all knew it was the friend. What took so long? I'm glad justice has been served," one netizen wrote.

Vivian De La Torre defended herself on TikTok

While the influencer has deleted her Instagram page and almost all her posts on TikTok, she has kept the ones mentioning her late friend.

Vivian De La Torre's last upload was on August 3, where she wrote that a "good person with a good heart" never loses. Her previous posts noted her innocence, as she noted that she is not capable of hurting others.

Spanish news outlet Parriva reported last month that the authorities have interrogated Vivian De La Torre on multiple occasions. However, there has not been enough evidence to prove she was connected to Valeria's murder.

Salvador González de los Santos, head of the Jalisco State Attorney General's Office, shared in a press conference that some people showed "resistance" when it came to giving testimonies, and for this reason, the investigation has slowed down.

Notably, a new theory has emerged regarding the case. YouTuber Javier Ceriani interviewed Ana, an anonymous source, who claimed that there have been rumors of Valeria's uncle allegedly being responsible for her death.

Ana said that Marquez's boyfriend and uncle were her business partners, and they were supposedly present at her salon on most days. However, on the day of her assassination, they were not at the salon.

It is worth noting that this rumor is unverified. Investigators have not linked Valeria's uncle to the case at this point. Stay tuned for more updates on Marquez and Vivian De La Torre.