Voddie Baucham health issues explored as influential pastor passes away at 58

Pastor Voddie Baucham (Photo: Instagram/@voddieb)

Voddie Baucham passed away on Thursday morning. Founders Seminary, a reformed Baptist group founded by the pastor, announced the news on its social media.

Voddie Baucham suffered an "emergency medical incident" on Thursday. Other details of his passing, such as the official cause of death and place of death, are not disclosed to the public.

We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living. Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he… pic.twitter.com/mwVSAS55E8 — Founders Seminary (@FoundersSem) September 25, 2025

According to the Economic Times' report, the influential pastor had a heart failure in 2021. Back then, he shared on his social media that he felt like he was "within an hour or so of death."

Baucham was urgently admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Florida and was given quadruple bypass surgery and treatment for severe arrhythmias, a life-threatening abnormal heart rhythm that causes heart problems.

Voddie Baucham uploaded a picture of himself on February 14, 2021, being carried on a wheelchair in the airport. In the caption, he wrote that he hated being weak and pushed around in a wheelchair.

"I hate being the guy pushed around in a wheelchair. What I hate even more is the pride that the Lord is revealing. I have always been bigger than most... stronger than most... but now I can't walk through the airport under my own steam," the pastor wrote.

The same month, Baucham shared another update, telling his supporters that quadruple bypass surgery was successful and he was grateful for their prayers and well-wishes.

A GoFundMe was organized by a friend of the pastor to collect money for his medical bills. It ultimately raised $1,439,448 before being closed in March 2021.

More details on Voddie Baucham

The pastor's website states that he grew up in a non-Christian, single-parent home and did not know anything about Christianity. When he attended Houston Baptist University, he came across the religion.

Baucham was also a voice-over artist, having worked on the 2010 film George Washington Carver: An Uncommon Way and the 2017 documentary Genesis: Paradise Lost.

The influential pastor started learning Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in 2012 for fitness and self-defence. He quickly grew interested in it and opened the first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academy in Zambia in 2019.

This month, Voddie Baucham paid condolences to Charlie Kirk, the right-wing activist who was assassinated. On his X handle, the pastor stated that the "messenger" can be killed. However, the "message" can never be killed.

"You might kill the messenger, but you can never kill the message. Rest in peace Charlie Kirk," he wrote.

After Voddie Baucham's passing, his followers shared their prayers on social media. They reuploaded his sermons and shared tributes.

"Absolutely devastated. I considered Voddie a friend and ally in the fight against darkness. Yet another brilliant warrior taken out of the battle. Lord, I don't know what you're doing. But I trust you. Be near to Voddie's precious family, to us, and to our nation," one netizen wrote.

"I'm devastated. So many giants are being called home. This season of mourning is a tough one," another X user wrote.

Voddie Baucham passed away at the age of 58 and is survived by his wife, Bridget, their nine children, and three grandchildren.