How many kids does Voddie Baucham have? All about his wife and family in wake of pastor's death at 58

Voddie Baucham's cause of death is yet to be revealed (Image via Getty)

Voddie Baucham, 58, died on September 25, 2025. He was known as the president of the Cape Coral-based Founders Seminary and also employed at the African Christian University for a long time, working as the Dean of Theology.

The cause of death remains unknown. Furthermore, his family members included a wife named Bridget and their nine children, namely Jasmine, Trey, Elijah, Asher, Judah, Micah, Safya, Amos, and Simeon, as revealed on his website.

An announcement was also posted through the pastor’s official Instagram handle with a black-and-white photo. The snap disclosed that he was born back in 1969.



“Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. - Psalm 116:15”, the caption says.









According to World News Group, Voddie Baucham created headlines for not sharing the same cultural opinion as others.

He worked for the Grace Family Baptist Church and the Reformed Theological Seminary in the past.

Also known as Voddie Tharon Baucham, Jr., he was an expert in terms of teaching people about gender roles, marriage, and other cultural problems.

He additionally became a popular face for writing multiple books like Expository Apologetics and Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelicalism’s Looming Catastrophe.

Voddie Baucham was a father of nine children

Marca magazine stated that Voddie and Bridget have been with each other since 1989. The duo first met during their college days and have supported concepts like adoption.

Notably, Voddie Baucham’s family life grabbed a lot of attention over the years, specifically for the popular author and his wife’s decision to offer Christ-centered education to their kids, which was also set with their values. This was one of the reasons that Voddie supported homeschooling.

Apart from the academics, the family focused on spiritual formation and character development at the same time.

Moreover, Voddie’s family resided in Lusaka, Zambia, aiming to ensure that everyone grows up in a situation supporting intentional discipleship and community engagement.

Although the personal lives of his children have been out of the spotlight for all this time, Baucham’s family members continued to stay involved with the local church community, serving as an inspiration to a lot of people.

During an interview with World News Group in 2015, Voddie Baucham opened up on the reason for choosing homeschooling for his children, and said:



“Education is discipleship. Whomever is educating our children is discipling our children. Jesus said, “A pupil is not above his teacher, but everyone, when he is gully trained, will be like his teacher.”



Voddie also said during the conversation that he initially had no idea about homeschooling until he met a homeschool group while working at a church in Sugarland, Texas.

He further stated that the “young men” should be taught biblical manhood and make the boys understand that they are preparing themselves to become husbands and fathers in the future.

Following his recent death, tributes have continued to pour in on social media. However, the family members have not mentioned anything about his funeral and further updates on the same are currently awaited.