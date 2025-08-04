Twinless Release Date, Cast and Characters, Trailer Breakdown, and more

Twinless © Lionsgate Movies

Twinless, a black comedy psychological drama, will soon come out on September 5, 2025. Written and directed by James Sweeney, this film was displayed at its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. After winning the Audience Award, certain expectations for theatrical release are still there.

Twinless is a unique, yet unlikely, friendship between two men who meet at a support group for twinless twins. Both are struggling with the loss of their respective twins, but they soon find that each fills a void in the other's life.

Plot of Twinless

The movie is about two men, Roman and Dennis. They become friends in a support group for twins who don't have twins. Both are having a hard time with the deaths of their twin siblings. They find unspoken comfort while being together in their pain. Life takes a hard turn, and they keep facing the harsh realities of life. Going through every thick and thin, the duo became bosom friends.

However, as their friendship grows, they start to tell each other things about their pasts that aren't so great. Even though the movie has funny parts, it goes into psychological territory to focus on how losing a twin can affect a person. The movie reveals the way each character deals with the loss of their twin and how this loss affects their personal and social lives.

As the two become ever closer, their weaknesses and secrets make things more complicated between them. This makes Twinless a provocative journey about grief, identity, and how uncertain human connections can be.

Trailer breakdown

At the beginning of the Twinless trailer, Roman, played by Dylan O'Brien, opens up about his twin brother’s death. He says, “I have a twin brother, and... he, uh, he passed away,” highlighting the film’s emotional depth. The trailer then transitions into moments of humor between Roman and Dennis.

One quote from the trailer, “I feel like being a twin kind of ruined me,” mentions the struggle after losing a twin.

The trailer focuses on their quirky interactions: “Honestly, whoever invented the fitted sheet should be flagellated, and not the fun kind.”

As the trailer proceeds, the tone of the movie changes, and a sense of tension begins to build. Roman and Dennis’ friendship starts revealing their dark secrets.



“You just have to know your limits... I don’t know my limits,” Roman confesses.

Cast and characters

The cast of Twinless features a talented ensemble, led by Dylan O’Brien, who plays a dual role as Roman and Rocky. O'Brien’s dual performance showcases his range and emotional depth, capturing the complexities of both characters. James Sweeney, the film’s writer and director, stars as Dennis, whose unlikely friendship with Roman leads the main story.

Lauren Graham plays Lisa, the mother of Roman and Rocky, while Aisling Franciosi portrays Marcie, another key character. Tasha Smith takes on the role of Charlotte, and Chris Perfetti plays George. François Arnaud portrays Sammy, while Susan Park and Cree Cicchino round out the cast as Sage and Bianca, respectively.

In addition to the cast, Dylan O’Brien also serves as an executive producer, along with Liz Destro, David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, Miky Lee, and Kevin Sullivan.

Twinless will be released in theaters on September 5, 2025, by Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate.