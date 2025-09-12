Trump says suspect in Charlie Kirk killing taken into custody after tip from “someone close”

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

According to BBC reports on September 12, 2025, US President Donald Trump announced that a suspect (Tyler Robinson) in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk had been taken into custody after a tip from “someone close.”

The announcement came during a Fox News interview where Trump said the suspect was identified with “a high degree of certainty.” Charlie Kirk, 31, co-founder of the youth group Turning Point USA and a close supporter of Trump, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, while speaking to thousands of people.

The attack, carried out in broad daylight, led to a nationwide search. Investigators found a high-powered rifle and shared pictures of a possible suspect running from the scene. More than 7,000 tips were sent in by the public to help the case.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox called the shooting a “political assassination,” showing the growing worries about political violence in the United States.

Charlie Kirk’s death has raised questions about safety at public events and exposed political divisions, while world leaders and U.S. officials have continued to share messages of grief and concern.

Evidence and investigation into Charlie Kirk's death

Officials said forensic evidence was very important in finding the suspect. Investigators found a palm print, a mark from an arm, and shoe tracks near the rooftop where the shot was fired.

The FBI also shared pictures that showed a young man wearing a cap and dark clothes walking across the campus shortly before the shooting.

Trump later told Fox News,

“Somebody very close to him turned him in,” suggesting family involvement in the suspect’s capture.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox added,

“We will find you, we will try you, and we will hold you accountable.”

A Mauser bolt-action rifle and ammunition were found in a wooded area nearby. More than 7,000 tips came from people across the country, showing how the public helped in the search.

Authorities said they carried out nearly 200 interviews within a few days. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that earlier arrests were not connected to the case.

Security cameras showed the suspect running away after jumping from the roof, which helped guide the search. The investigation is still ongoing, and officials have not yet shared the suspect’s full identity or motive.

Political and public reactions to the shooting incident of Charlie Kirk

The killing has triggered widespread responses across the political spectrum. Trump described Charlie Kirk as "like a son," and urged supporters to remain peaceful, adding,

“He was an advocate of nonviolence. That’s the way I’d like to see people respond.”

Utah’s governor called the incident a targeted act, while student attendees described the moment as traumatic.

Dave Sanchez, a student at Utah Valley University, said,

“It felt like losing your own brother.”

Political leaders, including Senator Bernie Sanders, condemned the killing and linked it to the rise in violence. Leaders abroad, such as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also paid tribute, saying political violence can never be justified.

Across the U.S., people held vigils, with thousands joining to remember Kirk. His death has also restarted debates about safety rules at universities and other public events.

Experts noted that there were no metal detectors and the event had only light security, which had about 3,000 people present. The discussion now includes whether lawmakers and activists need stronger protection. U.S. Speaker Mike Johnson said more funding for security is being considered.

