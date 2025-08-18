Tracker Season 3 Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and More

Tracker season 3 © CBS

Tracker Season 3 is officially on its way, and fans won’t have to wait too long. After the end of season 2 on May 11, 2025, CBS quickly confirmed the renewal. The upcoming season will premiere on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 8/7c on CBS, with next-day streaming on Paramount+. This means that audiences who have been eager to dive back into Colter Shaw’s world of mysteries and survivalist skills finally have a date to look forward to.

Tracker is about Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and survivalist who drives around the country helping people and solving mysteries to earn money. Along with exciting new cases every week, Colter has to deal with his broken family and his father's dark secrets. This keeps the action, suspense, and emotional drama in check.

As a government plot comes to light, Colter's family relationships get more complicated, and shocking confessions from Season 2 are still not answered, Season 3 looks like it will be bigger than the first two. People who watch will be on the edge of their seats as there is danger, family secrets, and high-stakes investigations.

Tracker Season 3 premieres on October 19, 2025, at 8/7c on CBS. It will also stream the next day on Paramount+. Fans can catch the new season on CBS every Sunday. For those who prefer streaming, Paramount+ is the place to go. The platform offers two plans: the ad-supported Essential plan for $7.99/month and the Premium plan with Showtime for $12.99/month. A seven-day free trial is available for new users, making it easy to catch up on seasons 1 and 2 before the big premiere.

Tracker Season 3: What to expect?

Tracker Season 3 starts right after the shocking confession that Otto Waldron made at the end of Season 2. He said that more than 20 years ago, he pushed Colter Shaw's father, Ashton Shaw, off a cliff. But the mystery got even more complicated when Otto said that Colter's mother, Mary, was involved that night. What part did she play? Did she want Ashton to die, or was it something else?

Elwood Reid, who runs the show, has hinted that Season 3 will look into Mary's role in more depth and finally start to reveal Ashton's secret life as a government contractor. This makes me think that Colter's personal story will become part of a bigger government plot, adding new enemies, allies, and bad guys.

Fans love the mix of case-of-the-week adventures and serialized stories that this season will keep giving them. As Colter deals with betrayal, family secrets, and the legacy his father left behind, each episode is sure to test him physically and emotionally.

There will also be new and creative ways for Colter's survivalist skills to shine through as he solves mysteries in different places and terrains. Tracker Season 3 looks like it will be more intense, emotional, and action-packed than ever, with Russell Shaw (Jensen Ackles) coming back and new threats from the government coming to light. This episode will feel like a big turning point for fans who have been following the journey since Season 1.

Tracker Season 2 recap

Season 2 of Tracker premiered on October 13, 2024, and concluded on May 11, 2025, spanning 20 episodes. Throughout the season, Colter balanced his reward-seeking cases with unraveling the truth about his father’s death. In the finale, “Echo Ridge,” the storyline took a shocking turn.

Colter inquired about the disappearance of Bill Weaver and found that Carl Murphy was running a child trafficking ring. Colter took down the operation with the help of his team, which saved a number of children who were missing. The most shocking news, though, came from Colter's own family. Colter found a carving his father had made while searching Murphy's trailer. This led him back to Otto Waldron.

Otto admitted that he had pushed Ashton Shaw off a cliff many years ago during a tense argument. But Otto didn't stop there. He also said that Colter's mother, Mary, had asked him for help that night. This turn of events changed how Colter thought about his family's dark past, leaving viewers shocked and eagerly anticipating the next season's answers.

Tracker Season 3 will be available to stream on CBS.