Complete cast breakdown of Tracker Season 3: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

Tracker season 3 premieres on Sunday, October 19 at 8/7c on CBS, with episodes streaming the next day on Paramount+. The CBS procedural, adapted from Jeffery Deaver’s best-selling novel The Never Game, continues its journey after two intense seasons. The drama first aired in February 2024 and has quickly become one of CBS’ most popular shows.

The story picks up right where the shocking confession left off at the end of Tracker season 2. Colter Shaw, played by Justin Hartley, faces new threats as he learns more about how his father died.

The season also looks into Mary Shaw's mysterious role and the bigger plot surrounding Ashton Shaw's career.

The main cast of Tracker season 3 features Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, Chris Lee as Randy, Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene, and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw. Supporting roles include Lee Tergesen as Ashton Shaw and Wendy Crewson as Mary Dove Shaw.

Each actor brings a powerful background of film and television performances that make the show’s character arcs even more compelling.

Tracker season 3: Full list of cast

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw

Justin Hartley takes center stage as Colter Shaw, a survivalist who uses his tracking skills to help solve crimes while uncovering the mysteries of his family. In Season 3, Colter faces the aftermath of Otto’s confession and questions his mother’s role in his father’s death.

His journey remains the driving force of the show, combining high-stakes adventures with deep emotional struggles tied to his fractured family.

Hartley’s acting career spans two decades. He first gained recognition as Fox Crane in Passions and later became a household name as Oliver Queen in Smallville.

His critically acclaimed role as Kevin Pearson in This Is Us earned him multiple award nominations. Hartley also appeared in The Young and the Restless, Revenge, and Mistresses.

Beyond television, he starred in films like A Bad Moms Christmas and The Noel Diary. His experience makes Colter Shaw one of his most layered roles yet.

Chris Lee as Randy

Randy is a loyal and smart friend of Colter Shaw, played by Chris Lee. Randy's character is full of energy and quick thinking, and he often finds ways to balance Colter's missions with humor and determination.

In Tracker season 3, Randy plays a bigger role in solving mysteries and is a great support when family problems get worse.

Lee's first job was in the theater, where he was in a production of Hamilton in Chicago. As he moved on to TV, he got recurring roles in The Chi and Legacies and made guest appearances on Empire, S.W.A.T., and Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

Lee is a versatile artist who is also a musician. In 2018, he released his first album, 1000. Randy has a magnetic presence that connects with viewers because he has been on stage and in movies.

His work in Tracker shows how well he can switch between scenes with a lot of action and emotion.

Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene

Reenie Greene is played by Fiona Rene. She is an attorney and Colter Shaw's friend and love interest. Reenie's smarts, wit, and drive give the show's main characters something extra.

As Tracker season 3 goes on, her role becomes more personal as she helps Colter deal with both legal and emotional problems. Her chemistry with Hartley makes the story stronger and gives the darker parts of the story a warm feel.

Rene has had great roles on both streaming and network TV over the course of his career. Before getting bigger parts in I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Lincoln Lawyer, she was in Stumptown, Grey's Anatomy, and Jane the Virgin.

In the beginning of her career, Rene also helped with creative direction and consulting for interactive performances.

Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw

Russell Shaw is Colter's brother, and Jensen Ackles plays him. Russell's arrival adds stress and unresolved feelings to the Shaw family.

In season 3 of Tracker, Russell helps Colter look into their dad's mysterious past, which forces both brothers to face truths they have been avoiding for a long time.

Ackles is best known for his 15-season run as Dean Winchester on Supernatural. After that, he played Soldier Boy in The Boys and was in Gen V.

She has also been in Big Sky and Walker. He has also worked as a producer and directed episodes of Supernatural.

His role as Russell Shaw in Tracker gives the show more star power and depth, combining emotional conflict with tough charm. He has been on TV for a long time, which makes him a perfect fit for this important role.

Supporting cast

Lee Tergesen plays Ashton Shaw

Wendy Crewson plays Mary Dove Shaw

Plot of Tracker season 3

Tracker season 3 begins with Colter Shaw reeling from Otto’s shocking confession about his father’s death. The season explores unanswered questions about Mary Dove Shaw and her possible role in the tragedy.

Colter and Russell investigate Ashton’s career as a government contractor, uncovering layers of conspiracy tied to powerful organizations.

Meanwhile, Reenie and Randy help Colter balance emotional struggles with dangerous missions. The mix of family secrets, government intrigue, and weekly cases ensures a compelling season.

The narrative builds on the suspense of the first two seasons while promising shocking revelations and intense character development that push Colter closer to the truth about his family.

Tracker season 3 will be available to stream on CBS.