Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, September 8, 2025, Monday

On Monday, September 8, 2025, today’s episode was the season opener of Jeopardy! season 42. People were guessing about the Final Jeopardy question. In "Famous Names," contestants went back in time to hear one of the most powerful voices in history.

The Merv Griffin-created American TV game show Jeopardy! reverses quiz show rules and is popular. Answers are general knowledge clues, and contestants must ask questions to identify the person, place, thing, or idea. The 1964 NBC debut of the show has become an American TV classic.

Since 1984, several notable figures have hosted the show's daily syndicated version, including Alex Trebek for 36 years. His death in 2020 led to a rotating cast of guest hosts, including Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. Jennings has hosted alone since 2023. With season 42 initiated, more interesting episodes are on the way.

For tonight's episode, Anne Frank has been the major name. One of the most important historical records from that time is Anne Frank's diary, which she kept during the Holocaust. Anne got a diary for her 13th birthday that she would use to write about her life while she was hiding from the Nazis.

Jeopardy! episode and final Jeopardy answer, September 8, 2025

Jeopardy Round

In the Jeopardy round, the contestants faced a variety of categories, testing their knowledge across topics ranging from history to literature. The categories were diverse, facing even the most seasoned players. Josh Jackson, Caroline Paul, and Jonathan Hugendubler fought hard to stay ahead as they made their way through the round.

Double Jeopardy Round

The game turned on its head during the Double Jeopardy round. The contestants could double their winnings, but the risks were higher when the risks were higher. As the contestants bet their scores on tough questions, the tension rose.

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy round brought the contestants face-to-face with a famous historical figure.

The Final Jeopardy clue includes,

On June 12, 1942 she wrote, “I hope I will be able to confide everything to you, as I have never been able to confide in anyone”

Right response: Who is Anne Frank?

Contestant Profiles on Jeopardy! episode September 8, 2025

Josh Jackson

Josh Jackson, an urban planner from Pasadena, California, played with a lot of confidence and drive. He was able to deal with tough questions and stay calm under pressure, playing the game strategically throughout.

Jonathan Hugendubler

Jonathan Hugendubler, an adjunct professor and trivia host from Baltimore, Maryland, was the winner of the last episode. He was able to stay in the lead for a long time with his skills in trivia.

Caroline Paul

Caroline Paul, an HR expert from Washington, D.C., had a different point of view on the game. She was able to hold her own against tough competition because she thought quickly and acted quickly. Caroline's ability to stay composed during the game was a big part of her strategy, but she didn't win this fierce competition.

In the final minutes of Jeopardy!, fans wait to see who wins. The contestants showed off their unique strengths despite the high stakes and tension. Fans must wait until midnight to learn who won. For those who missed the show, they can watch it on Hulu, Peacock, and Crave.

