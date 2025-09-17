Today’s Final Jeopardy! Answer, September 17, 2025, Wednesday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

The September 17, 2025, episode is yet another example of Jeopardy! holds the power to engage viewers with its focus on timeless and contemporary references. Jeopardy! has been on American television for decades due to its format and intellectual challenges since 1964. The Final Jeopardy round, in particular, has been a space where a single wager can change the game.

The Empire State Building was lit up in green on Friday, April 11, 2025, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Great Gatsby. In F. Scott Fitzgerald's book, the color green is a big symbol. For example, Gatsby watches a green light across the water.

Jeopardy!: Looking into the episode of September 17, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy Round

In the first round, players had to answer a series of questions from different categories. The questions include those that test their general knowledge. Tonight's categories were history, literature, and pop culture. The first round gets the players ready for the Double Jeopardy round. All the contestants work hard to get as much money as they can before moving on to the double round.

Double Jeopardy Round

The Double Jeopardy round had harder questions. Contestants faced a tough knowledge test with double stakes and prize amounts. Contestants often risk more on harder clues in this round. Contestants jostled for position in today's Double Jeopardy! round.

Final Jeopardy! Round answer

The Final Jeopardy! clue in today's game was focused on a literary milestone.

The clue read, “In April 2025, the Empire State Building was lit up in green to celebrate the 100th anniversary of this novel’s publication.”



The correct response was “What is The Great Gatsby?”

This was a reference to the 100th anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald's famous book, which came out in 1925. The green lighting of the Empire State Building was a symbolic tribute to the novel's lasting impact, especially the green light imagery in the story.

Jeopardy!’s Contestant Profiles

Laura Mixter



Chicago director of impact management & measurement Laura Mixter played the game carefully. She excelled in the first two rounds due to her data management background, but she faced tough competition later. Laura's diverse knowledge helped her compete with the other contestants. She remained calm and calculated her moves to win the game as a professional.

Paolo Pasco

A five-day winning streak gave San Diego puzzle writer Paolo Pasco an advantage in this game. Paolo won $134,516 before this episode. He was confident from his Jeopardy! experience and used his broad knowledge to stay ahead. Paolo was a formidable puzzle writer due to his pattern recognition and critical thinking. He faced tough competition today, but his previous wins kept him calm.

Max Miller

Astoria College counselor Max Miller put a fresh spin on the episode. Max made an impression on the game with his quick thinking and early entry. Despite not leading in the early rounds, Max's persistence kept him in the race and contributed to a competitive environment. He handled difficult questions throughout the show like a college counselor.

The winner of today's Jeopardy! will be announced tonight. Contestants' wagers and responses determine their fate in the Final Jeopardy! round. Jeopardy! Episodes are available to stream on Hulu, Peacock, and Crave.