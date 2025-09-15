Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, September 15, 2025, Monday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! has been a favorite show on American television for its unique format and intellectual challenges. Every weekday, viewers eagerly watch contestants compete for the title of champion. Today, September 15, 2025, the Final Jeopardy! category was "Vocabulary."

The Final Jeopardy! answer was "What is unfriend?" Today, "unfriend" is a common social media verb for removing a friend. However, its historical meanings differ. In previous centuries, "unfriend" meant enemy or non-Quaker. The long and complex history of this word gave contestants pause.

Another fierce competition was featured in today's episode. The Final Jeopardy! reveal was eagerly anticipated by fans as the contestants worked through Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy.

In the last game, the puzzle writer Paolo Pasco won three days; today, he faces Ryan Sharpe of Oakville, Ontario and Kelsi Tyler of Austin, Texas. Paolo has already passed Bryce Wargin's monetary total (in 3 games, unlike Bryce's 4), so a win today would qualify him for the Tournament of Champions (assuming the same format as last season).

A glimpse of Jeopardy! Episode on September 15, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy Round

Jeopardy began with the usual excitement as contestants tackled various categories. All contestants brought their own history and pop culture skills. Game speed kept viewers on edge. Paolo Pasco, Ryan Sharpe and Kelsi Tyler raced to answer questions correctly.

Double Jeopardy Round

Double Jeopardy raised the stakes because clue values doubled. To win, contestants had to bet strategically. The returning champion, Paolo Pasco, performed well, but Ryan Sharpe and Kelsi Tyler showed that anyone could win. The contestants persevered throughout the round, but the outcome was still uncertain.

Final Jeopardy Round Answer

When the Final Jeopardy! question appeared, the category was "Vocabulary."

The clue was:

Today it’s used as a verb on social media; in previous centuries its meanings included an enemy & not a Quaker



Correct response: What is unfriend?

This word has a centuries-old history. It originally meant "an enemy" in the 13th-century Middle English poem Brut. Later, Quakers called non-members "unfriends." By the 21st century, "unfriend" became a popular verb on social media, especially Facebook, to remove someone from your friend list.

Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles

Ryan Sharpe

Ryan Sharpe, an Oakville, Ontario, student, played analytically. Ryan wanted to prove himself against the pros as a newcomer. He showed expertise in history, science, and other subjects throughout the game. However, his final Jeopardy wager didn't go his way, leaving him in a tough spot for the Final! round.

Kelsi Tyler

Kelsi Tyler, an Austin nonprofit program director, played with determination. Kelsi's quick thinking and intelligence helped her keep up with Paolo Pasco, the returning champion. While she played well in Double Jeopardy, her Final Jeopardy wager didn't help her catch up. Kelsi showed her quick thinking under pressure in her performance.

Paolo Pasco

San Diego puzzle writer Paolo Pasco was the three-day champion with $79,741 in winnings. He was hot and the odds were in his favor. His wordplay and history skills helped him throughout the game. Pasco's calmness and quick decision-making helped him win Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy. He appeared to have won again as he approached Final Jeopardy, but the results were still unknown.

Tonight's episode will determine Jeopardy!'s winner. Each episode is exciting due to the game's rich history and ability to surprise contestants and viewers. Whether streaming or watching live, Jeopardy! delivers thrilling moments that keep fans coming back.

Jeopardy! episodes are available to watch on Hulu, Peacock and Philo.

