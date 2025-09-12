Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, September 12, 2025, Friday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

For decades, Jeopardy! has been a famous quiz show. Each episode has an assortment of challenging issues and intriguing contestants. In Jeopardy, players have to reply all in the form of a question. Since its debut in 1964, Jeopardy! has become a landmark in American television. With its twist on quiz competitions, the show entertains audiences, combining knowledge, strategy, and entertainment in every episode.

Jeopardy! aired another episode from season 42 (Game 5) on Friday, September 12, 2025. The clue of the day was about "Famous Buildings" which led to the answer about Saint Basil's Cathedral.

A Glimpse of Jeopardy! Game 5 on September 12, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy Round

In today's Jeopardy round, the contestants faced a series of diverse topics, ranging from literature to geography. The pace was fast because of the quick buzzers and quick responses, and all three players showed their skill. Each clue asked the contestants to keep in mind multiple facts and events, making the round very important for everyone.

Double Jeopardy Round

The Double Jeopardy! round made things even more exciting. The contestants knew they had to plan well because the stakes were higher. The board had more difficult categories that tested how much the contestants knew. This round was the most important because it gave each player a chance to make up for missed chances.

Final Jeopardy! Clue and Correct Answer

In the Final round, the contestants were asked a clue about a famous building:

"In 1588, a 10th chapel was added to this building to honor a Yurodivy, or 'holy fool,' who was canonized that year."

The correct response was: What is Saint Basil’s Cathedral?

There were originally eight chapels in the cathedral in Moscow. In the late 1500s, a tenth chapel was built over Saint Basil's grave. Its nine famous onion domes are easy to spot and make it one of the most famous buildings in the world.

Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles from Tonight's episode

Jeff Freymann

Jeff Freymann, a retired radio producer and part-time composer from Berkeley, California, used his experience and quick thinking to win Jeopardy! He was calm and gave accurate answers during today's episode. Jeff's background in music and the media highlighted his knowledge.

Saralyn McKinnon-Crowley

Saralyn McKinnon-Crowley, an assistant professor from Waco, Texas, appears in today's game. With her experience in school and as a teacher, she remembers historical facts by heart. Saralyn answered questions in a strategic way throughout the episode.

Paolo Pasco

Paolo Pasco, a puzzle writer from San Diego, California, had a big advantage going into the episode: he had already won $54,197 in two days. Paolo's quick and accurate responses were a big part of his early success. He was a tough competitor because he did so well in the first two rounds, but his performance in the last round was very important.

After the episode, viewers eagerly awaited the Jeopardy! winner tonight. With the fierce competition, it's yet to be declared who will win. Watch for updates on where to watch future Jeopardy! episodes and today's episode's outcome.