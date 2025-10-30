“This one is special” — Karen Obilom shares behind-the-scenes moments from the Chicago P.D. set with star LaRoyce Hawkins

Karen Obilom and LaRoyce Hawkins (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, original image via Instagram/ @karenobilom)

As the recent episode of Chicago P.D. took place, actress Karen Obilom shared a carousel of the BTS moments from the episode and captioned it with,

“Chicago PD Episode 5: Miami

Tonight at 9c!

This one is special 🥹✨”

The recently aired Season 13, Episode 5 of Chicago P.D., titled "Miami," delivered more than a resolution to a high-stakes bomb threat; it established a profound personal dilemma for Detective Kevin Atwater,

The episode culminated in a classic narrative crossroads, shifting the focus from the case itself to Atwater's life outside of police work.

Everything to know about the recent episode of Chicago P.D., “Miami”

Recently, as episode 5 of Chicago P.D. season 13 aired, Karen shared a carousel of photos with co-star LaRoyce Hawkins. She also captioned the photos with “This one is special 🥹✨,” Hinting that this episode might deliver something unexpected, and surely it delivered it.

The episode was special as Karen and LaRoyce's characters, Officer Fox and Officer Atwater, respectively, shared moments that had left Chicago P.D.'s fans in an awe.

The episode centered on the hunt for a bomber, Chris Lubiak, and saw Atwater partnered with Officer Fox, a colleague from the Police Academy. Their professional synergy was instrumental in tracking down Lubiak to his final target.

While Fox sustained a minor injury during the climactic shootout, Atwater delivered the necessary fatal shot, effectively neutralizing the threat and concluding the immediate operational challenge.

Further on Chicago P.D., the professional partnership developed into a swift, emotionally charged romantic entanglement. The most dramatic part of the episode was when Officer Fox announced she was moving to Miami.

Atwater’s decision to follow her to the hospital post-incident and their subsequent night together solidifies a relationship dynamic that directly threatens his established life in Chicago.



The events of "Miami" have established three critical narrative lines that viewers can anticipate being explored in subsequent episodes. The future arc will likely hinge on Atwater’s personal choices and their ripple effect within the Intelligence Unit.

Atwater openly acknowledged a lifelong pattern of prioritizing his family and career over his personal desires. The handwritten invitation from Fox to potentially join her in Florida, whether for a visit or a more permanent move, represents a powerful temptation to finally choose his own path.

Future episodes are expected to focus heavily on Atwater wrestling with this fundamental decision: the stability of his home and duty versus the uncertain promise of a new life and personal happiness.

Superintendent Hank Voight's response to Atwater’s potential departure will be a key storyline. Atwater is one of the most ethically grounded and reliable members of the unit, making his absence a substantial loss.

We can anticipate subtle, yet intense, interactions where Voight will assess Atwater's loyalty, dedication to the team, and what that means for the structure of Intelligence. The emotional and professional weight of this possible transition will be a focus.

While the bomber case is closed, the emotional ties remain. The narrative must logically conclude the relationship between Atwater and Fox, providing necessary scenes for them to discuss their future.

Whether this ends in a clean break or a plan for long-distance, these 'loose ends' require definitive closure to inform Atwater's final decision about Chicago.

The episode "Miami" ultimately acts as a powerful cliffhanger, suggesting the series is moving toward a significant cast or dynamic change.

The question of whether Detective Kevin Atwater chooses a new beginning in Florida over his decade-long commitment to the Intelligence Unit remains the most compelling plot point heading into the next installment.

