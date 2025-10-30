The Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova made a shocking claim on reunion

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova (Image via Instagram/@julialemigova)

The Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova left everyone stunned during the reunion episode after she claimed to have h****d up with co-star and former good friend, Adriana De Moura. The television star also revealed that her partner, Martina Navratilova, was well aware of the situation.

The big revelation was made during the season 7 reunion, where Julia claimed that she and Adriana allegedly h****d during the cast trip to the Hamptons in Season 4.

Julia further explained how she told Martina about the whole thing six months ago. Julia also admitted that her marriage was not in a great place and felt like Adriana was “blackmailing her with this information.” Lemigova further said,

“It wasn’t like I was hiding anything from her. Even with Adriana, I told her.”

The Real Housewives of Miami alum Julia Lemigova makes a shocking revelation

In an interview with People Magazine, the Bravo alum has admitted that her intimacy with Adriana de Moura happened during a “midlife crisis and rough patch in her marriage”. Julia admitted that she was so desperately hungry for fun and lightness because things at home were severe.

"I think that’s why you see me, in my first season, being more free and drinking shots with pickles and kissing my girlfriends."

As per Radar Online, a source has revealed that Martina is definitely not a fan of the fact that Julia and her business are out. The source further added that Martina is a private person, and she is not thrilled that the whole thing is out and that she is mortified than anything.

“Whether they stay together for the long haul – only time will tell. Rest assured, behind the scenes, there was almost definitely tension and intense conversations over what was said on the reunion.”

Julia Lemigova revealed that during one particular rough time, the pair decided to open up their relationship, and it was something they both agreed upon and explored, with openness and care. Julia further added that this also brought challenges that she and Martina had to "face head-on."

Julia Lemigova gives an update about her marriage to Martina Navratilova

While Julia stunned everyone with her big revelation about her situation with Adriana, the television alum pointed out how the whole thing has actually brought her and Martina closer; they went through a rough patch earlier, but they are best friends and biggest supporters.

Julia also revealed that she takes full responsibility for what happened and asked for Martina’s forgiveness, and she has forgiven her.

“They feel horrible for all the hate I’m getting. They know the truth, and they’ve been by my side to help me through it. Our focus is on each other and on our family,” adds Lemigova. “My marriage to Martina is the most sacred part of my life. I hurt her, and I take full responsibility for that”.

The Bravo star admitted that the whole thing was a wake-up call for both of them while further stating,

"It made us more committed to repairing what was slightly fractured, and definitely communicate better — because that’s where, maybe, the fracture started. And today, we’re in a really great place.”

Stay tuned for more updates.