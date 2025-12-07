The Real Housewives of Miami star Lea Black closes a $6.6 million sale on her upgraded L.A. estate

The Real Housewives of Miami star Lea Black poses for a portrait (Image via Getty)

Lea Black, a star of The Real Housewives of Miami, has sold her Los Angeles estate for $6.6 million, according to TMZ.

The off-market transaction was completed on Friday with the assistance of luxury real estate agents Bianca Fields and Adriana Yedidsion of The Agency, who represented Black in the sale.

The property is situated on a hillside above the Sunset Strip and spans over 4,000 square feet. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum purchased the estate in 2016 and undertook several upgrades, including the addition of an entertainment lounge, a bar, a chef’s kitchen and an outdoor kitchen.

TMZ reported that the move-out process was handled by Paul Sethi, while upgrades were completed by Enrique Estrada and staging was managed by Megan Campbell and Dana Popper of Vesta.

Property features and interior design

The estate features floor-to-ceiling glass walls, offering panoramic views of the surrounding area.

It is built on a double-lot compound and combines modern architectural elements with materials such as French White Oak floors and Italian marble.

The interior layout is designed to create a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor spaces, making it suitable for hosting gatherings and events.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum’s upgrades also included a bar area and an entertainment lounge, according to TMZ.

Outdoor amenities

The property's backyard features several recreational and functional amenities. TMZ reports that the outdoor space contains a pool, spa, multi-level patios with built-in audio and lighting, a fire pit, a Porsche Design grill and a rose garden.

The outdoor areas were designed to complement the indoor living spaces, providing locations for both relaxation and social gatherings.

The property’s exterior design also includes seating areas and landscaping enhancements completed under Black’s ownership.

Real estate transaction details

The sale was conducted off-market, with Fields and Yedidsion representing Black throughout the process. Sources told TMZ that the transaction concluded at $6.6 million.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum has additionally made a selection of designer items available for purchase through her website, LeaBlack.com. These items, including shoes and clothing, were not moved to her other residences.

TMZ noted that the sale reflects Black’s focus on other properties, including residences in Miami and Texas.

Lea Black’s career and background

The Real Housewives of Miami alum Lea Black is a Texas native and has worked as a businesswoman, author, and charity organizer.

Bravo reports that she launched Sudden Youth Facial in the 1980s and later created Lea Black Beauty, a brand emphasizing simplicity, efficacy and affordability.

Throughout her career, Black has developed over 400 beauty products. She is also the founder of The Blacks' Annual Gala, which has raised funds for troubled teens for nearly two decades.

In addition, she has written a novel, Lea’s Little Black Book, and contributes to several international magazines.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum is married to Roy Black, a criminal defense attorney, and the couple has a 12-year-old son named RJ.

The sale of the Los Angeles estate represents a transition in Black’s real estate holdings. According to TMZ, she is concentrating on her properties in Miami and Texas while selling off assets related to her Los Angeles residence.

No additional statements regarding the sale were released.

