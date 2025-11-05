"Things get pretty serious" – Physical: Asia’s Superbon shares how leading Team Thailand tested his strategy and composure under pressure

Physical: Asia (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

When ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon appeared on Physical: Asia, the Netflix reality competition that premiered on October 28, he took on a new kind of challenge outside the ring.

Known for his discipline and composure under pressure, the Thai athlete led Team Thailand through intense physical contests that required not only physical strength but also leadership and sound decision-making.

Reflecting on the experience, he said,

“It was fun, though, because in those moments, things get pretty serious.”

According to ONE Championship, the 35-year-old viewed his participation as a chance to test his composure and teamwork in an unfamiliar competitive setting.

Team Thailand’s journey concluded in Episode 5 after being eliminated by Team Philippines in a closely contested round.

Superbon reflects on Team Thailand’s elimination and leadership challenges in Physical: Asia

Entering the global competition

As reported by ONE, Superbon received an invitation from the show’s production team after he had watched the first season of Physical: 100. He shared that he was immediately interested in joining, explaining,

“The production team reached out to me and invited me to compete. I had watched the first season of Physical: 100, so I sat down with the team to talk about filming for the show in Korea.”

He added that he accepted because it was a competition where participants use their "physical potential," something he said he was naturally good at.

Superbon, who entered the competition arena wearing his traditional Mongkol and carrying his ONE World Title, was introduced as the leader of Team Thailand.

His presence was instantly recognized by other athletes, including World Champions, Olympians, and professional fighters from across Asia.

The Thai competitor explained that what made the experience distinct was its unpredictability and team-based structure, unlike his usual solo fights.

He mentioned that if he had been asked to act in a drama, he would have declined since acting is not his strength.

However, he described the show as a sports competition filmed in real time, saying it was “exciting” because it focused on physical ability rather than performance.

Strategy and leadership under pressure

Leading Team Thailand required Superbon to adapt his mindset from individual to group competition. According to ONE, he described the teamwork dynamics as both challenging and rewarding. He explained,

“Because it’s a team competition, not an individual one like before, it can be a bit harder because you have to rely on and trust the experts in your team. But it was fun! I enjoy any competitive game. If they invite me again, I’ll definitely go.”

He also told him that the pressure situations of the show brought him the memories of his career in Muay Thai, when it was all about focus and calmness to succeed.

He clarified that competing involved being decisive because the team must resolve how to behave, handle, and plan in a problematic situation.

Representing Thailand and ONE Championship

Superbon emphasized that his participation carried a broader meaning beyond competition. As noted by ONE, he viewed it as a way to represent both Thailand and ONE Championship on an international stage. He said,

“It felt great. I was honored to represent or bring fame to ONE Championship. I feel like ONE Championship athletes have a global reputation, and the promotion is known worldwide.”

During the show, Superbon met and competed with other high-profile athletes, including Manny Pacquiao, Robert Whittaker, and ONE’s Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

He mentioned that they greeted each other and noted how the competition brought together many top athletes from different sports, such as wrestling, who were spread across various teams.

Looking back, Superbon explained that his appearance on Physical: Asia was a result of his accomplishments under ONE.

He had indicated that people usually ask him how he reached that stage, and he felt it was because he had been in the business for a long time as a Champion in ONE Championship. Through this, he was able to gain recognition before being invited to join the Netflix series.

The Thai fighter, who focuses on defending his World Title against a Japanese opponent and, at the same time, serves as a team leader, is now preparing to fight a world-class fighter and, as a representative of Japan, at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16.

Stay tuned for more updates.