Physical: Asia heats up first elimination war as Pacquiao and Superbon lead the fierce ‘Ball Snatch’ deathmatch

Physical: Asia (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

In Physical: Asia, the regional competition featuring eight Asian countries, the much-anticipated “Ball Snatch” deathmatch marks the first elimination round of the series.

The battle determines which nation among Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines will be the first to exit the tournament.

The format includes a best-of-five system composed of individual and two-person matches, introducing new dynamics to the franchise.

One of the headline highlights is the direct face-off between the Philippines’ boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Thailand’s Muay Thai champion Superbon, setting the stage for an intense contest that will decide which two countries continue in the game.

Pacquiao and Superbon face off in the high-stakes ‘Ball Snatch’ elimination round on Physical: Asia

The start of the elimination round

The elimination battle follows the results of the second quest, the “Shipwreck” transport mission, where Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines placed at the bottom of the rankings.

These four nations are now competing for survival in “Ball Snatch,” a recurring signature event in the Physical series.

The game emphasizes agility, strategy, and stamina, as teams fight to claim and protect the ball against opponents within a limited area.

For the first time, the “Ball Snatch” format will also feature two-person matches, expanding the contest’s structure beyond individual rounds.

The Philippines and Thailand face off in one of the most anticipated matchups, headlined by Pacquiao and Superbon.

The pairing draws attention as both represent accomplished combat sports backgrounds.

Meanwhile, Japan and Indonesia compete in the parallel bracket, with both teams aiming to avoid early elimination.

The two victorious nations from these rounds will advance to the third quest, while the two losing nations will end their journey in the competition.

The road to “Ball Snatch”

Before the elimination match, the eight participating countries, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Mongolia, Türkiye, Indonesia, and Australia, competed in two preceding challenges: “Territorial Conquest” and “Shipwreck.”

The first test, “Territorial Conquest,” involved securing disks placed on a sand dune.

Teams fought simultaneously for limited positions, with Australia and Japan advancing quickly due to early victories, while other nations faced rematches to secure their standings.

Türkiye ultimately won the challenge, earning the strategic advantage of determining match pairings for the next round.

The following “Shipwreck” quest required players to transport heavy sandbags and crates through an obstacle course resembling a large ship.

Each country demonstrated distinct tactical approaches, with South Korea, Mongolia, Türkiye, and Australia advancing directly to the next phase.

The remaining four, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, were sent to the “Ball Snatch” deathmatch to determine which nations would continue.

What comes after the Deathmatch

After “Ball Snatch,” six countries will remain in contention for the title and the grand prize of 1 billion won. The survivors of the elimination round will join South Korea, Mongolia, Türkiye, and Australia in the third quest titled “Team Representative Battle.”

This stage features four physically demanding games, “Long Hang,” “Stone Totem Hold,” “Sack Pass,” and “Pillar Jump," testing endurance, balance, and cooperation.

The upcoming round will employ a cumulative scoring system where each game awards 3 points for first place, 2 points for second, and 1 point for third.

Rankings will be determined by total scores across all events, and the lowest-ranking country will face potential elimination.

Episodes 5 and 6 of Physical: Asia, featuring the “Ball Snatch” deathmatch and the start of the “Team Representative Battle,” will be released on November 4 at 5 p.m. KST on Netflix, where the results of the first elimination will be officially revealed.

Stay tuned for more updates.