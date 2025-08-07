The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor tempts Lily with revenge, Claire draws a line, and Kyle makes a risky move

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@ Y&R INSIDER)

On The Young and the Restless on August 7, 2025, Victor Newman approaches Lily Winters with a manipulative scheme involving Cane Ashby, testing her resolve and emotional boundaries. As Victor urges Lily to use her history with Cane for strategic gain, she is left torn between anger and caution.

Meanwhile, Claire Grace Newman confronts Audra Charles after learning of her role in a seduction plot orchestrated by Victor, making it clear she won’t tolerate further interference. Over at Newman Media, Kyle Abbott tries to cut a deal with Adam Newman, pushing a risky proposal that could complicate his standing with both Adam and Victor.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 7, 2025

Victor pressures Lily into a scheme against Cane

Victor Newman meets Lily Winters and Devon at Crimson Lights to discuss Cane Ashby’s return to Genoa City. He urges Lily to join him in a plot to manipulate Cane using his unresolved feelings for her. Despite her initial resistance, Victor suggests Lily pretend there’s a romantic future between her and Cane to extract information.

Lily is hesitant and voices her discomfort, but after Victor leaves, she begins to reconsider. Devon warns Lily that Cane might see through her and questions the safety of such a risky move. Lily acknowledges the danger but believes it might be worth considering.

Claire warns Audra to back off

Claire Newman confronts Audra Charles at Society after learning about her role in Victor’s seduction plot against Kyle. Claire accuses Audra of lying about Kyle’s presence in her sleeping car and demands the truth. Audra confesses that the charger excuse was false, but maintains Kyle was in her room and implies he came onto her.

Claire stands her ground, telling Audra to walk away from the situation for good. Despite Claire’s firm stance, Audra plants seeds of doubt by suggesting that she is the woman Kyle really wants, adding tension to Claire and Kyle’s already fragile relationship.

Kyle proposes a deal to Adam

Kyle and Claire approach Adam Newman at Newman Media in hopes of securing Adam’s old apartment. While Claire initiates the conversation, it is Kyle who ultimately makes the offer. He hints at Jabot possibly buying ad space, but Adam is hesitant to get involved.

With Victor already displeased over the hit pieces on Billy, Adam does not want to provoke him further. Victor soon arrives, catches on to the situation, and firmly shuts down the idea. Claire refuses a private conversation with Victor and leaves with Kyle, frustrated that the apartment plan fell through, and tensions with Victor continue.

Sally offers Audra a job at Abbott Communications

At Society, Sally Spectra listens as Audra vents about Victor pulling the plug on Vibrante and demanding repayment of his investment. With Audra worried about her reputation and relationship with Nate Hastings, Sally advises caution and recommends stepping away from any revenge on Kyle.

She also offers Audra a position at Abbott Communications, anticipating a leadership change if Billy returns to Chancellor. Although Audra appreciates the offer, she isn’t ready to make a decision and wants time to figure out her next move. Sally warns her to stay clear of dangerous tactics, but Audra seems undecided.

Victor reveals his bigger plan to Adam

After the confrontation at Newman Media, Adam questions why Victor is so focused on Kyle and the Abbotts when Cane poses a greater threat. Victor explains that he is playing both sides, using Cane’s presence to destabilize the Abbotts.

Adam expresses discomfort with the idea of taking down Jack but ultimately agrees to support Victor’s larger strategy, choosing family loyalty over personal conflict. Adam cautions that this could further alienate Claire, but Victor is confident in his approach. He then calls Cane to arrange a meeting, continuing to move pieces in his complex power game.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.