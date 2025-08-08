The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis targets Billy, Chelsea faces a loyalty test, and Victor seals a cunning deal

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@ Y&R INSIDER)

On The Young and the Restless for Friday, August 8, 2025, Phyllis Summers takes direct aim at Billy Abbott. She tries to push him to his limits in an effort to remove him from her and Cane’s business plans. Meanwhile, Chelsea Lawson finds herself at a moral crossroads as she is forced to choose between protecting Billy and standing by Adam amid Victor’s campaign.

As the drama unfolds, Victor Newman solidifies a secretive new deal, one that could tip the power balance in Genoa City. With the Abbotts, Newmans, and outsiders like Cane all in the mix, the episode promises high-stakes decisions and dangerous plays that could change the power balance.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, August 8, 2025

Phyllis provokes Billy to push him out of the alliance

At Society, Billy Abbott’s quiet drink turns tense when Phyllis Summers shows up with an agenda. Determined to eliminate Billy from any involvement with Cane Ashby, Phyllis deliberately pushes his buttons, hoping to provoke a reaction that derails his potential alliance with Cane.

Phyllis previously told Cane she did not want the chaos of working with both of them, so now she is taking matters into her own hands. Billy, suspicious of Phyllis’ interference, is not ready to back down, and tensions escalate further when Jack enters the scene and confronts Billy about his intentions.

Jack’s strategic suggestion to Billy

Billy opens up to Jack about Cane’s grand scheme to consolidate power across Genoa City. Jack expresses concern, especially after learning Phyllis is also involved. Though he worries Billy may turn on the Abbotts, Billy reassures him he would never betray his family.

Instead, Jack suggests that Billy pretend to go along with Cane’s plan to gather intel and help them stop Cane from the inside. Phyllis overhears this, leading her to declare that Cane’s offer is no longer valid. Billy questions whether she is telling the truth and decides to talk to Cane directly.

Victor and Cane seal a high-stakes deal

In a private meeting at the Newman ranch, Victor Newman urges Cane to make Jabot his primary target instead of Chancellor. Victor offers to back Cane’s play, proposing they work together to take down the Abbotts. Despite the lack of trust between them, the two men seem to reach a tentative deal.

Cane, who already tasked Phyllis with hacking into the servers of major Genoa City companies, does not reveal all his plans. Victor’s actions reflect his broader goal of destabilizing the Abbotts while consolidating his own influence in the corporate power struggle.

Chelsea’s dilemma: Billy or Adam?

Chelsea Lawson finds herself caught between conflicting loyalties. Now living and working with Adam, she learns of his father Victor’s directive to launch a hit piece targeting Billy. Adam has been stalling the campaign, but Victor is growing impatient.

Chelsea still feels protective of Billy and urges Adam to get proof before moving forward. Adam pushes back, frustrated that she seems more concerned about Billy than about the Newman family. Chelsea is forced to decide whether to support Billy or stand by Adam and the Newmans as the pressure to act escalates.

Lily plays the long game with Cane

Lily Winters is expected to continue giving Cane false hope while secretly trying to uncover his true agenda. With Cane having positioned himself at the center of a dangerous game involving hacking, manipulation, and potential corporate takeovers, Lily may be following Victor’s earlier advice to keep her guard up.

While Cane insists his intentions are strategic, his recent connections to multiple deaths make him a risky player. Lily’s approach could ultimately backfire, but for now, she appears committed to staying close to Cane to gather information, even if it puts her in a vulnerable position.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.