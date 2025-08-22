The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from August 25 to 29, 2025

Victor Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

Spoilers of The Young and the Restless episodes set to air from August 25 to 29, 2025, show Victor using his smart strategies against Cane, while Nick and Adam put aside their usual fights to support their family. Lily keeps searching for answers, but the truth she finds may not be what she hoped for.

Cane finally opens up about his past, and Nate shares something important with Devon. Billy also brings Jack more information than he expected, adding to the family drama. With Victor and Jack clashing once again, Kyle making a risky choice, and Nikki shaking things up at Chancellor, viewers are in for a dramatic ride in Genoa City.

Previously on The Young and the Restless, things got intense when Audra and Nate’s relationship fell apart after an argument. At the same time, Cane felt rejected by both Lily and his kids. Meanwhile, Phyllis inserted herself into Cane’s plans and showed interest in learning about artificial intelligence, hinting that bigger plans are coming into the City.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from August 25 to 29, 2025

Monday, August 25: Victor’s power play

The week on The Young and the Restless starts as Victor Newman shows once again that he is always thinking ahead. Victor uses one of his old tricks and turns the situation around on Cane, leaving Cane struggling to stay in control. Nick and Adam stop their usual fighting and decide to work together to help their family. Lily keeps asking Holden questions, but his unclear answers only leave her more upset and frustrated.

Tuesday, August 26: Cane’s confession

All eyes turn to Cane as he finally opens up about the years he spent away from Genoa City. The truths he shares could change how people see him and may even affect the power struggles already building in town. His confession also raises questions about where his loyalties truly stand, setting up future conflicts.

Wednesday, August 27: Secrets and memories

Nate finally decides to be honest with Devon and shares a secret that could change how they see each other and affect their relationship moving forward. At the same time, Lily starts thinking about her history with Cane, and it brings back old memories and feelings she thought she had already moved past. Meanwhile, Nick tries to patch things up with Phyllis, doing his best to fix old mistakes and keep them from causing even more problems between them.

Thursday, August 28: Rivalries and bold moves

Victor and Jack end up fighting again, trading harsh words about family problems. At the same time, Kyle makes a surprising choice that shocks everyone and makes Victoria nervous, especially about how it could affect Claire’s future. The decisions made this day bring serious consequences that will change the lives of those involved.

Friday, August 29: New directions and gossip

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Nikki takes control at Chancellor and makes a bold change, proving she isn’t afraid to take risks in business. Her choice could push the company in a new direction. Meanwhile, Amanda returns to town with a new assignment, and Billy spills Cane’s latest plan to Jack, adding more fuel to the Newman-Abbott rivalry. The week closes with big risks, fresh drama, and plenty of gossip.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.