The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (October 17 to 24, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Mariah, Tessa, Noah and Nick of The Young and the Restless

Repurposing of plans may be on the line on The Young and the Restless as events in LA run parallel to the drama in Genoa City. On one hand, Nick joins Sharon to investigate Noah’s situation. On the other hand, Mariah receives her spouse in a surprise visit which may upset her. Elsewhere, Kyle’s stance may have an opposite effect on Claire.

The previous episodes on The Young and the Restless followed Cane’s predicament as Jill arrived in town while Newman media published a story on Colin’s fraud. On one hand, Cane scrambled to make peace with his former wife and children, while on the other, he pushed Phyllis to help clear his reputation. Meanwhile, the long-running CBS soap saw Jill agreeing to help Sally, which left Billy agitated.

Elsewhere, Kyle extracted Claire’s LA address from Victoria and paid her a visit. However, his pushy attitude and badmouthing Holden irked Claire. The latter also met Holden’s acquaintance, Sienna, who hinted about Holden’s past with Audra. Meanwhile, Sharon called Nick about Noah’s accident, unable to handle the repetitive grief.

The Young and the Restless: Noah’s parents try to understand his situation

So far Nick and Sharon knew that Noah was planning a new venture involving clubs. As such, they planned to pay him a visit. After Sharon landed in LA, she was unable to contact Noah before being informed about his accident. A shocked Sharon informed Nick and the latter rushed to the city.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nick will try to find out why Noah was in a desolate place when he met with his accident. Meanwhile, Sharon may fret that just like Cassie, she may lose Noah to a car accident. However, given time Noah’s health will likely improve.

Noah’s face reconstruction surgery will also explain the recasting as Lucas Adams takes over the role from Rory Gibson. Meanwhile, Nick’s investigation into Noah’s life in LA, his contacts and the reason behind his accident may throw up nasty surprises for the parents. This arc may become the entry point for Detective Burrows.

The Young and the Restless: Mariah receives a familiar guest

Recently, Mariah confessed to trying to kill someone and went into therapy. After her departure, Tessa insisted on visiting the hotel where the supposed event occurred. She and Daniel discovered the identity of the person involved in the eerie scenario with Mariah and relayed the same to Sharon.

Worrying about Mariah’s safety, Tessa is slated to visit her in Boston soon. Whether Mariah is happy to see Tessa remains to be seen. Moreover, if she learns that her spouse took the liberty to investigate her past event, Mariah may consider this a violation of her personal space. More so, if she finds out that Daniel was part of the sleuthing and they told Sharon as well.

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint at further complication and rift between Mariah and Tessa, driving the latter towards Daniel. This may add a romantic angle to Tessa and Daniel’s friendship.

The Young and the Restless: Claire, Audra and other arcs

Recently, Claire decided on giving time and space to her relationship with Kyle. As such, she went on a trip to LA with Holden and proceeded to enjoy herself. However, Kyle landed in LA trying to woo her back. He failed to respect her request for space and badmouthed Holden for hitting at her. Moreover, he tried to manipulate her using Harrison as an excuse.

The upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless will likely find Claire irritated with Kyle’s controlling and pushy behavior. As she pushes him away, Claire will likely turn to Holden. She may even appreciate some qualities in the latter. This may open the door for a new romance in Claire’s life.

Meanwhile, in Genoa City, Audra may find herself lonely. With Nate getting closer to Victoria and Kyle pursuing Claire, Audra may beat herself up about destroying every relationship. However, instead of accepting blame for her ruined romantic chances, she may look around to manipulate others.

Tune in to The Young and the Restless every weekday to watch Claire and Kyle’s friction, Audra’s next move and Noah’s secrets unfolding.