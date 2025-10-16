Who is Heather Hill? Everything to know as The Young and the Restless director passed away at 85

Heather Hill is an Emmy Award-winning director and producer, celebrated for her extensive work on the long-running CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Heather Hill passed away on Friday, October 10, at the age of 85. The news was confirmed by a family spokesperson that she died at her home in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Heather was a celebrated member of the fraternity who had not only directed and produced The Young and the Restless, but also other projects like General Hospital, Baywatch, The Caitlins, and so many more.

About Heather Hill: A career defined by direction

Heather Hill was a native of Rye, New York, where she began her distinguished career in television. She got her start on the CBS soap opera Love of Life as a production assistant before quickly moving up through the ranks to assistant director and, ultimately, director.

While on the East Coast, Heather Hill directed episodes for several prominent daytime dramas, including Love Is a Many Splendored Thing, Search for Tomorrow, and As the World Turns.

In 1985, Hill headed to Los Angeles and became a contract director for The Young and the Restless (Y&R).

Her commitment to the show spanned 15 years, during which she directed hundreds of episodes.

Hill’s long tenure at The Young and the Restless brought her significant acclaim and numerous awards.

From 1988 through 2000, Hill was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team, 13 years straight, every single year.

Heather Hill also won the Emmy award six times, scoring victories in 1988, 1989, 1996, 1997, 1998, and 1999.

Her first win was shared with her The Young and the Restless colleagues, namely: Rudy Vejar, Frank Pacelli, Randall Hill, Randy Robbins, and Betty Rothenberg.

In addition to her core work in the world of soap operas, the award-winning director has other notable directing credits, including the long-running medical drama on ABC, General Hospital, and the popular hit drama series Baywatch.

It is noted that she was a pal and neighbor of The Young and the Restless alumnus and Baywatch star, David Hasselhoff.

She also held a supervising producer credit for her work on the 1980s daytime soap The Caitlins.

As for Heather Hill’s family life, she was married to Randall Hill, her colleague with whom she shared three Daytime Emmy wins for The Young and the Restless, in the category Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team.

Together, they had two sons, Tim and Chris. She also has three grandchildren: Violet, Quinn, and Carter.

There was no official reason released as she passed away; therefore, it is presumed to be a natural death.

Heather Hill had worked as a director on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless for over 15 years, during which she received 13 nominations and six wins.

She brought more than just scripts to life; she captured emotions that deeply resonated with audiences, helping shape the very soul of the soap opera and leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire storytellers today.

Catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+

