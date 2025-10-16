Researchers warn of growing weak spot in Earth’s magnetic field that could disrupt satellite communication and power systems

One of the first photographs of earth taken from space by Johns Hopkins' Applied Physics Laboratory, 1946. (Photo by JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado/Getty Images)

A recent scientific research has discovered that a vast weak region of the Earth's magnetic field is steadily increasing, which has raised eyebrows concerning its effects on satellites, spacecraft, and communication networks.

According to scientists, this growing area, or South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA), has been seen spreading and widening over the last decades and has thus become a target for consistent observation by space agencies.

What is the South Atlantic Anomaly?

South Atlantic Anomaly is a region where Earth's magnetic field is weaker than normal. It runs over parts of South America and the South Atlantic Ocean. Due to the reduced magnetic shielding, satellites and other spacecraft that fly through the area receive more radiation from space.

The Earth's magnetic field is produced by the flow of molten iron within the planet's outer core, forming a natural barrier against solar wind and cosmic radiation. As this field collapses or becomes unstable in some areas, technology in orbit may encounter problems like data anomalies, sensor interference, or radiation-induced damage.

​Scientists monitor signs of magnetic weakening

Under new data released by researchers, the SAA has expanded in size and intensity with the passage of time. Satellites' instruments like those belonging to the European Space Agency's Swarm mission have been monitoring the developments for years.

The figures indicate that the magnetic field here is further weakening, although scientists are still attempting to discern the reason why. Though the weakening magnetic field is not immediately dangerous to humans on Earth, it has significant consequences for technology in space.

Satellites passing through the anomaly are more likely to experience some kind of temporary malfunction or need more shielding on their equipment to help keep charged particles out.

Spacecraft that orbit low-Earth orbit regularly find themselves crossing the South Atlantic Anomaly, like spacecraft with astronauts on board, the International Space Station.

When crossing through it, equipment is commonly placed in standby mode to reduce exposure to high-energy particles. Flight paths and data collection schedules are also carefully planned by engineers to not spend extended periods inside the area. Communications, navigation, and weather satellites may particularly be sensitive to radiation interference.

At very worst, radiation can lead to computer chip errors or the premature aging of equipment. As robust as today's technology is compared to previous decades, increasing change in the magnetic field may necessitate more hardened safety precautions in the future.

​What scientists are saying

Scientists point out that the changes are part of natural magnetic evolution of the Earth. The magnetic field has moved and varied numerous times throughout the Earth's history. Nevertheless, the rate and development of the South Atlantic Anomaly make it a field of interest for scientists.

The research indicates that this area may be an indication of a slow reversal of the magnetic pole, one that has taken place multiple times throughout Earth's history.

Others think that it is just a minor transient effect. Tracking continues as scientists search for answers. Space agencies such as NASA and the European Space Agency keep a close eye on the South Atlantic Anomaly. The regular data gathering informs scientists about how the Earth's magnetic field reacts and what could possibly occur next.

While no immediate danger is posed to everyday life on earth, scientists comment that it is crucial to understand these changes in order to safeguard satellites and make future mission arrangements. As the anomaly grows, the study may also enable better designs for spacecraft survivability and radiation protection.

Until now, researchers add the strengthening weak point is a reminder of how dynamic and constantly changing Earth's magnetic shield really is — and how important monitoring it continues to be to the technology floating above us.