What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for October 15, 2025

In the October 15, 2025 episode of The Young and the Restless, Sharon Newman waited nervously at a Los Angeles hospital for news about Noah after his deadly car crash. She prayed for a miracle while Nick Newman tried to stay calm, even though he was scared Noah might have brain damage.

In Los Angeles, Kyle Abbott went to see Claire Newman at her hotel, hoping to make things right between them. But Claire was upset he showed up and told him to leave. When Holden Novak arrived, things got tense, and Claire said she needed time alone.

Back in Genoa City, Victoria Newman told Nate Hastings that she had given Kyle Claire’s location and now regretted it. As they talked about grief and healing, Nate stayed hopeful that love and forgiveness could bring everyone together

Sharon and Nick face every parent’s worst fear

At the Los Angeles hospital, Nick saw Sharon asleep after waiting for hours to hear about Noah. When she woke up, she said doctors had rushed Noah into surgery for a bad head injury. Nick feared something was wrong with his brain.

Sharon soon cried with relief as a nurse arrived with the news that Noah had made it through the surgery and was in recovery. She still prayed for a miracle, afraid of losing another child.

Both Nick and Sharon were confused about the crash. Noah had driven his rental car into a ravine near Malibu, far from where he was staying.

He had been acting nervous and distracted in recent calls, and now none of it made sense.

When they were allowed to see him, Sharon broke down at the sight of Noah’s bandaged head. Nick comforted her as they both silently prayed for their son to recover.

Claire tells Kyle to go home

Meanwhile, Kyle found Claire at her hotel’s outdoor area with a bouquet of flowers, hoping to make peace. He told her about Harrison’s nightmare and how much their son missed her.

Claire felt bad but got upset when Kyle said Victoria told him where she was staying.

She accused him of invading her privacy and told him to go home. The argument grew worse when Kyle mentioned Holden Novak.

Holden soon showed up, and the tension increased. Claire agreed to talk to Kyle alone while Holden stepped away.

Kyle asked Claire to give their relationship another try, but she said no and explained that she needed time alone.

Kyle agreed and said he would stay in Los Angeles for a few more days if she changed her mind.

Before she left, Claire took a selfie with Kyle so Harrison would see they were fine. When Holden returned, she said she had no regrets and wanted to enjoy the rest of their trip.

Victoria confides in Nate about love, loss, and guilt

Back in Genoa City, Victoria met Nate at Crimson Lights to talk about everything that had happened. They discussed grief and planned donations in memory of Damian Kane and Cole Howard.

Victoria said she had told Kyle where Claire was staying and worried it might have made things worse.

She also said she didn’t trust Holden spending time with Claire in Los Angeles. Nate stayed calm and positive and told her to stay hopeful and believe love could fix what was broken.

Before leaving, Victoria sent Claire a kind voicemail and thanked Nate for his help. They planned to have dinner soon, and Victoria smiled a little, though she still worried about her family’s future.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.