Who is Tami Roman married to? All about her kids as TV star sparks controversy with comments on daughter's girlfriend

Tami Roman is a mother of two daughters (Image via Getty)

Tami Roman recently landed herself in controversy for claiming that she can’t let her daughter Jazz Anderson’s girlfriend attend her graduation. The television personality is the mother of another child, Lyric Chanel, born from her first marriage to Kenny Anderson. She is currently married to Reggie Youngblood.

The MacArthur Park star’s comments on her daughter came in an episode of Burruss Banter, which aired on October 10, 2025. Jazz was also featured in the show, with Kandi Burruss reading a question from a woman who wanted to come out as bis*xual to her mother and wanted advice on how to do that.

While responding to the question, Jazz jokingly claimed that Tami Roman has never liked all those that she has dated so far. Jazz said at the time:



“She don’t like nobody I date. She doesn’t like anybody I date.



According to Love B Scott, Jazz came out as a bis*xual five years ago on the Fox Soul show, The Mix. During the latest conversation, Tami responded to her daughter’s claims by saying:



“The person that she came out with, I did, I felt like they’re a demon seed. They’re a demon seed.”









Jazz later claimed that Tami Roman does not want to meet the women that she knows. However, she even praised the latter, saying that the actress left a positive impact on her life and has been like a friend. Jazz also mentioned that Tami has not fully accepted her.

Tami responded by saying that when she involved herself in Jazz’s situation, she became a therapist and described it as an “overwhelming experience.” Jazz then said:



“For instance, let me say this. I’m graduating, right? Getting my degree and she can’t be there. Do you get what I’m saying? My girlfriend can’t be there. There’s moments my people have.”



While Jazz was speaking, Tami also repeated with her daughter that her girlfriend cannot be present at the graduation. Kari then addressed the fact that Roman’s other daughter has never been allowed to bring her boyfriends around. However, Tami denied the claims, following which Kari questioned the reasons for the same. Tami replied:



“Because there’s something called confirmation bias. And when people think like you, think or appear to be how you are, you’re more drawn to those types of people. So, my daughter is a heteros*xual female. Confirmation bias allows me to accept whatever situation she’s presenting, versus not really understanding this moment.”



Tami Roman has tied the knot twice: Marriages and other details







As mentioned, the Truth Be Told star’s first marriage was to Kenny Anderson. Although a lot of details about their relationship remain a mystery, they exchanged vows in 2002 and separated two years later, as per Tuko.

According to Nicki Swift, Tami Roman met her second husband, Reggie Youngblood, in 2014. The details of their marriage emerged around six years ago when The Blast acquired the documents related to the wedding. However, the Silk Stalkings star was finalized to be a part of a VH1 special titled Tami Ever After in the same month when people came to know about the marriage.

Tami also spoke to People magazine at the time, saying that she was happy since the audience would get to see everything about her family.



“You know, I have grown a lot over the years, and I want my presence on television to be positive and uplifting. I want real women with families who have ups and downs to be able to relate to me and feel inspired and empowered knowing they can push through anything”, Roman continued.



During a conversation on Sister Circle Live in 2018, Roman opened up about her plans to exchange vows with Reggie Youngblood, saying that the latter is someone who loves her a lot. She further stated that in such a case, it will be a “selfish” move on her side not to spend her entire life with that particular individual.

Tami Roman’s first daughter, Lyric Chanel, has followed her mother’s footsteps. Her IMDb bio says that she has a few projects in her credits, such as Troy Shawn Welcome Project and Sundays At Noon.

On the other hand, Jazz Anderson has pursued a career as a rapper and actress. She made her debut with Basketball Wives before she turned 18 and has been a part of films like Trope and Armstrong.