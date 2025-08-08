The Young and the Restless recap: What happened on August 7, 2025?

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@ Y&R INSIDER)

On The Young and the Restless on Thursday, August 7, 2025, Lily wrestles with grief and anger while Victor urges her to get close to Cane for strategic leverage. At Society, Audra vents to Sally about losing Vibrante and sets her sights on revenge, despite warnings.

Meanwhile, Claire and Kyle confront Adam with a request, only for Victor to interrupt with his own power play. As Victor reveals a plan to pit Cane against the Abbotts, Adam questions the fallout.

Later, Audra crashes Claire and Kyle’s moment and tries to shake Claire’s trust with accusations, leading to a heated showdown.

Everything that happened on The Young and the Restless on Thursday, August 7, 2025

At Crimson Lights, Devon and Lily talk about their video call with Nate, who is devastated by Damian’s death and trying to be strong for Amy. They hope Amy will move to Genoa City despite recent events.

Lily is still reeling from the loss of Damian and Chance, blaming Cane for playing God and being furious that he is back in town.

Devon recalls the bond Lily and Cane once shared, pointing out that Cane had risked his life for her. Lily insists she no longer sees Cane as the man she once loved.

Lily mentions Devon might be thinking of Hilary, and he admits he once believed he would never move past her death.

Victor walks in and joins the siblings, expressing condolences for Chance. The discussion quickly shifts to Cane. Victor shocks Lily by suggesting she should not avoid him.

She resists the idea, but Victor argues that Cane might confide in her. He warns that Cane could come after their company, and insists that Lily is the only one who might get close enough to learn his plans. Lily is uncomfortable but listens.

Meanwhile, at Society, Audra vents to Sally about Kyle. She reveals that she set a trap for him, but it backfired, leading Victor to pull the plug on Vibrante and demand repayment.

Sally reminds her that she knew the risks. Audra expresses confidence that Kyle has not seen the last of her and still believes she can expose him to Claire.

Sally worries about Nate finding out about Audra’s deal with Victor. Audra insists he will not, though she dreads telling him about losing her company.

Sally suggests spinning it by blaming Victor, but Audra is reluctant to add more lies unless it is technically the truth.

At Newman Media, Adam tells someone to hold off on a piece about Billy Abbott just as Claire and Kyle arrive. Claire announces they want to buy Adam’s apartment, having decided to live life on their own terms after Victor humiliated Kyle.

Adam is hesitant, noting that going against Victor’s wishes could be risky.

Victor enters and mocks their request. Claire refuses to speak privately with him, and she and Kyle leave.

Adam warns Victor that obsessing over Kyle could push Claire further away, but Victor is focused on a bigger plan: using Cane to target Jabot. He calls Cane to discuss a potential alliance.

Back at Crimson Lights, Esther chats with Devon and Lily about Chance and Damian, confirming Dumas was Cane. Once alone, Devon warns Lily not to consider Victor’s suggestion.

Lily contemplates it anyway, worried Cane is becoming like his father and might go after her company. Devon stresses it is dangerous, but Lily insists she might be the only one who can stop him.

At Society, Claire confronts Audra and accuses her of manipulation. Audra claims Kyle pursued her and implies Claire should not trust him. Kyle denies it, and Sally drags Audra away. Kyle pleads with Claire to tell him she does not believe any of it.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.