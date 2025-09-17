"The worst person I've ever met": Love Is Blind: France's Jonathan breaks up with Cynthia after heated argument

Cynthia from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Netflix’s Love Is Blind: France dropped three new episodes (5-7) on September 17, 2025.

The segment captured the ups and downs in the relationships of the engaged couples as they left the pods and stepped into the real world to test their compatibility.

While most faced some degree of conflict, for one it turned into something extreme.

In episode 6, Return to Paris: The Troublesome Exes, Jonathan broke up with Cynthia after finding it difficult to accept her personality.

According to him, she was “selfish-centered” and dominant in her approach.

After leaving with his belongings, Jonathan told the cameras:



“She’s by far the worst person I’ve ever met in my life, that’s it.”



The Love Is Blind: France couple’s downfall started after they came on their honeymoon to Morocco. First they clashed over height differences and then over past relationships.

In episode 5, when Cynthia asked Jonathan if he was still in contact with his exes, he said that he was not, but he also mentioned that it was difficult to cut someone out of his life with whom he had been friends for years.

The answer did not meet Cynthia's standards.

For Jonathan, it was a tough moment because he felt Cynthia was condescending and overpowering, who did not give him a chance to speak.

Love Is Blind: France’s Cynthia admits she has a strong personality, but claims it has never caused issues







In episode 5 of Love Is Blind: France, Jonathan confided in his male co-stars that he felt suppressed around Cynthia because of her personality.

He explained that she often cut him off while he spoke and never allowed him to express his opinions.

For Jonathan, Cynthia's behavior was a shock. He said he got to know an entirely different person in the pods who was patient and quiet.



“Back then, she listened to me, I answered, I listened to her… And now it’s not like that at all,” he added.



Thus, after much deliberation, Jonathan decided to end things with Cynthia and go his own way.

During a one-on-one conversation with the female cast member, he opined that she was not a nice person and got angry until things got out of control.

Jonathan continued, saying she scared him and that she was “violent” whenever she spoke.

Cynthia snapped back at him, criticizing him for being “codependent.” She added that she did not want to be with someone who behaved like he did.

The Love Is Blind: France couple continued to argue, each blaming the other for the downfall of their relationship.

While Jonathan called out Cynthia for not showing up or caring for him, the latter dismissed the allegations and blamed him for creating a “toxic” environment.

One thing led to another, and the pair walked their separate ways. Jonathan told the cameras that breaking up with Cynthia was the best decision ever, and that he never wanted to see her again.

As for Cynthia, she said she was shocked by how quickly everything fell apart.

The Love Is Blind: France star admitted she had a “very strong personality,” but at the same time, claimed that it had never been an issue in the past.

She added it was sad that things ended on a bitter note and confessed it would take her a while to get over the breakup.

Stay tuned for more updates.