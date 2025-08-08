The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date: What to expect?

Fans sit with bated breath every week for a new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Episode 5 of season 3 was truly heartwarming, as Jenny Han beautifully portrayed Conrad’s point of view, leaving everyone in awe of how deeply he still loves Belly. Connie and Belly spend some beautiful moments together at the Cousins, as Jeremiah and Taylor were not able to make up at the Cousins to help her out in their wedding preparations.

Trying to keep the wedding sweet without breaking the bank, Belly got entangled in the maze of budget constraints. Conrad, as always, the best bud and a hero to Belly, drives her through to Michaels and helps her buy stuff for the wedding. All through the shopping, he could only imagine himself as the groom, not Jeremiah, watching Belly, falling for her all over again, and no longer holding himself back from granting her every wish.

Jere returns to the cousins with good news: his dad has agreed to their marriage and is willing to cover all the wedding expenses. But what didn’t sit right with Belly was why their special day had to feel like his father’s corporate event instead of their wedding, filled with his friends and colleagues, and, worst of all, taking place at the club rather than on the beach.

Letting go of the topic, Belly and Jeremiah had ‘Their Last Dance’ (assuming it with the episode’s name) while Conrad’s spotlight in the episode showed his side and his promise to her mother, and the main reason why he distanced himself from Belly. Read on to find what is going to be the follow-up to the plot in episode 6 of season 3.

Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty?

The series is available exclusively on Amazon Prime, and its season 3 is ongoing, with five episodes released already. New episodes drop every Wednesday, weekly through September 17, with episode 6 of season 3 set to stream on August 13, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.



Timing in other regions for episode 6 of season 3:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) August 13, 2025 12:00 am United States (Eastern Time) August 13, 2025 3:00 am United Kingdom August 13, 2025 8:00 am Australia (AEST) August 13, 2025 5:00 pm India (IST) August 13, 2025 12:30 pm Japan (JST) August 13, 2025 4:00 pm Central Europe (CEST) August 13, 2025 9:00 am South Africa (SAST) August 13, 2025 9:00 am

What can we expect from episode 6 of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

As episode 5 saw Conrad telling his side of the story, what will progress the plot in the next installment is the wedding of Belly and Jeremiah. Although the plot is completely under wraps, here are a few things that you can expect.

Conrad, after sharing everything about his feelings, the promise that he made to Susanah, and the emotional turmoil in the previous episode, will now make fans eager in episode 6 as to how he is going to deal with Belly getting married to Jeremiah. Will he get swept up in the fast-paced wedding preparations at the Cousins, or will Conrad finally be able to move on after seeing Belly and Jeremiah as an official couple? The central focus of episode 6 will be planning the wedding, with Adam (Jeremiah and Conrad’s father) taking responsibility for both the location and expenses. With the disagreement on the wedding by Laurel (Belly’s mom) and Adam, what still remains is Laurel’s reaction to Adam agreeing to their marriage. Also, episode 6 will see whether Laurel still has a negative response to Belly’s wedding or will she change her decision for her daughter’s happiness. An update on Taylor and her mother’s financial loss in business will be featured in the upcoming episode. Additionally, the episode will highlight the growing bond between Steven and Denise, who traveled together to New York in episode 5.

