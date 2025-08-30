The real truth behind Netflix’s Unknown Number: The shocking high school catfish case

A still from Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Skye Borgman’s new Netflix documentary, Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, explores a shocking real-life cyberbullying case that shook the small community of Beal City, Michigan. Lauryn Licari, then 13 years old, and her boyfriend Owen, started getting disturbing texts from an unidentified number in October 2020. After a short break, the harassment started up again in September 2021 and continued for 15 months, during which time it escalated into nasty remarks and constant threats.

The messages included extremely private information that suggested the offender was someone Lauryn knew well. Law enforcement was contacted by worried parents and school administrators, which prompted an inquiry headed by Isabella County Sheriff Mike Main. Lauryn's friends and classmates were initially suspected, which led to conflict and fractured relationships. Following the investigation, Bay City officer Bradley Peter worked with the FBI and eventually identified Lauryn's mother, Kendra Licari, as the sender of the communications.

Lauryn was told the unpleasant truth when Kendra was challenged in a dramatic incident caught on Main's body camera. The entire neighborhood was startled by the revelation, which also saddened Lauryn's family. Kendra was taken into custody in December 2022 and charged with several counts of stalking and criminal use of a computer. She subsequently admitted to two charges of stalking a minor and was given a prison term ranging from 19 months to five years.

Kendra was released on August 8, 2024, and, as revealed during the documentary’s conclusion, still hoped to rebuild her relationship with her daughter despite the trauma caused by her actions. The documentary explores trust, betrayal, and the enduring effects of cyberbullying.

Why did Kendra Licari catfish her own daughter?

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, a Netflix documentary, explores the nuanced psychological underpinnings of Kendra Licari's startling behavior. Borgman claims that Kendra's reasons for texting her daughter Lauryn and other people with threats and abuse are still very complex and stem from past trauma. In the film, Kendra reveals that she experienced an assault at Lauryn’s age, which caused intense fear about her daughter growing up and led her to try to “keep Lauryn close” through controlling behavior.

Borgman opened up to Netflix's TUDUM about getting Kendra on board for the documentary, saying:

“It was a long process with Kendra (to get her on board in a way) that was appealing to her, [to] sit down and tell her story from her perspective and that Lauryn [could] see her do that. She wanted to do it, I think, for her daughter.”

Speaking of Kendra's explanation, he shared:

“I don’t know that she really knows why she did it… She does mention in the documentary an assault that happened [to her] when she was right around Lauryn’s age. She talks about how scary that was for her to see her only child, her little girl, growing up, and that’s what she really relates to and that’s what she believes led her to sending these text messages and trying to keep Lauryn close.”

Some school officials and Isabella County prosecutor David Barberi linked Kendra’s actions to Munchausen syndrome by proxy, now called factitious disorder imposed on another. However, Borgman clarifies that Kendra’s case doesn’t fit a formal medical diagnosis, though elements of harming someone to stay close were present. Kendra was first worried about taking part in the documentary, but she eventually accepted because she saw it as an opportunity to explain her actions and convey her point of view, especially for Lauryn to experience firsthand.

The family still has emotional scars after her discharge from prison. Although Kendra feels sorry and wants to mend her friendship with Lauryn, Borgman points out that their relationship is irrevocably changed and might never be the same.

