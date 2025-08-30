Are Jed Chouman and Bardha Krasniqi from Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 still together? Details explored

Jed and Bardha from Love Is Blind: UK season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Jed and Bardha met on Love Is Blind: UK Season 2, which aired on August 13, 2025, with the goal of forming a long-term relationship and potentially starting a family. They shared values regarding family, heritage, and life goals, which contributed to their initial connection.

Throughout the pods and subsequent stages, the couple navigated dates, family introductions, and the engagement ceremony. While they aligned on many priorities, challenges in communication and conflict emerged, leading to the decision not to continue the relationship after the show.

Jed Chouman and Bardha Krasniqi's relationship status after Love Is Blind: UK Season 2

Before entering the pods

According to Tudum, Bardha was 32 and a sales and marketing director in London before participating in Love Is Blind: UK season 2. Bardha had emigrated from Kosovo with her family as a child and grew up in a family that prioritized the most important relationships.

Bardha's parents were particularly focused on her potential marriage because her previous engagement came to an end as a result of infidelity. Bardha was looking for someone with the same energy and "ambition" to meet lifelong goals concerning family and marriage.

Jed was a 31-year-old configuration manager from Essex, England. As he said on Tudum, he spends a lot of time with his Lebanese family and recently was the close uncle to two nieces. Each year, he visited Lebanon for a stronger tie to family customs and respect for culture, inspired by his father.

Both his family and friends were waiting for him to get engaged because of the importance of a partner with the same family values.

Early connection and challenges

Jed and Bardha connected through shared priorities, including family, heritage, and plans for children. Bardha discussed her early life in the UK, explaining that her family fled to the UK when I was five years old because of the war in Kosovo.

She explained that this experience influenced her independence and approach to family. Both participants had previously led in relationships and had to adjust to sharing decision-making.

The pair met their families in the Love Is Blind: UK pods. Bardha’s family was supportive of the engagement, and her best friend, Olivia, said she was worried they were “too good to be true” because the pair had not yet faced any conflicts or challenges.

Jed's dad was supportive of the engagement, while Jed's mom was more concerned about how quickly things were moving. The first conflict happened when Bardha paid for dinner, when Jed would rather have paid. People are different in the way they communicate and make decisions.

Engagement and relationship outcome

During the proposal stage, Bardha explained that she felt "done" with dating because she believed she had met her future husband, while Jed expressed that his heart, head, and gut were all aligned in favor of the relationship. The engagement ceremony included vows, in which Jed stated,

“In case you didn’t know, I’m crazy about you, and I’d be lying if I said that I could live this life without you.”

Ultimately, Bardha decided that more time was needed before marriage, explaining that there was still much for them to learn about each other. After leaving the Love Is Blind: UK ceremony, she clarified that her decision was not a "no" but rather a matter of timing.

Jed indicated that the future of their relationship would depend on time. The couple did not get married and remained separated after the show.

