Are Patrick Justus and Aanu Ajala from Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 still together? Details explored

Patrick and Aanu from Love Is Blind: UK season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Patrick Justus and Aanu Ajala formed an early bond on Love Is Blind: UK Season 2, which premiered on August 13, 2025, through shared faith and Nigerian heritage. Aanu, 29, is a singer from Essex, England, and Patrick, 33, is a Human Design coach from London. Their connection deepened in the pods, but differences soon emerged.

Patrick was uncomfortable with Aanu’s hesitancy during a singing request and her reliance on her mother’s approval, while Aanu felt uncertain about his reactions. Despite efforts to realign, including a spa date and a song written by Aanu, Patrick ended the relationship before engagements.

At a pod squad reunion, their interaction confirmed they did not reconcile. Patrick and Aanu left the experiment single and are not together.

Patrick Justus and Aanu Ajala's relationship status after Love Is Blind: UK Season 2

Before entering the pods

As per Tudum, Aanu Ajala, 29, is a singer from Essex, England. She has previously been in a long-term relationship that ended after four years due to infidelity. Prior to entering the pods, Aanu had been focusing on herself and sought a partner interested in a serious commitment.

According to the show, she was “hopeful" that dating in the pods would restore her faith in men and marriage, and wanted to find someone who could tell her she was the one sight unseen.

Patrick Justus, 33, is a Human Design coach from London. He relies on his spleen to guide his decisions in relationships. Patrick ended his longest relationship because he felt he did not know himself well enough.

After personal work, he entered the pods seeking a connection, believing relationships should be "magnetic," but he has yet to be drawn to Mrs. Right.

Early connection and challenges

In the Love Is Blind: UK pods, Patrick and Aanu connected over shared spirituality and their Nigerian heritage. Patrick’s Catholic upbringing and Aanu’s devotion to Christianity, including Bible reading, fasting, and prayer, provided common ground.

Patrick perceives Aanu as a challenge, whereas she experiences a profound sense of safety in his presence, leading them to swiftly become each other's top choice in the pod.

Their conversations included topics such as human design, which Aanu had not previously encountered, and personal growth. Despite their common interests, there were early signs of misalignment. Patrick looked to his spleen for guidance, while Aanu was navigating her own boundaries and communication style.

Several dates highlighted tensions in their relationship. Aanu became uncomfortable when Patrick asked her to sing, and Patrick was “turned off by her hesitancy and humility.”

Patrick also did not approve of Aanu seeking her mother’s approval over following her own intuition. The show noted that Aanu was “left feeling confused, and Patrick’s spleen goes ‘silent.’”

Patrick arranged a spa date in an effort to strengthen their bond and communicated that he did not want to see anyone else. However, differences persisted. Patrick “fears that she is holding back and that their energy is no longer aligned.”

In response, Aanu wrote a song to show openness and performed it in the pods. While Patrick appreciated the gesture, he decided to end the relationship.

Breakup and reunion conversation

Patrick officially ended the relationship before leaving the pods, explaining to Aanu that he did not expect this "outcome" and that the situation was heartbreaking. After the pods, the two met at the pod squad reunion in Love Is Blind: UK episode 7.

During this conversation, Aanu accused Patrick of leading her on, saying that he's a "liar.” Confirming that they were no longer a couple, Patrick responded,

“There is no way that me and you were meant to be together,”

Stay tuned for more updates.