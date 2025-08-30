The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Thomas warn Brooke, Ivy push Hope toward Liam, and Carter fight for his future

Clockwise from left, Carter, Thomas, Brooke, Hope and Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful

Revival of past emotions leads to uncomfortable situations on The Bold and the Beautiful as Hope faces a tug-of-war of romances. While her fiancé wants to wed her at the earliest, her former spouse wants to rebuild his family with her. Moreover, Ivy will likely try to convince Hope to give Liam a second chance. Elsewhere, Thomas will come back home and may ask Brooke to stay away from his parents.

The past week on The Bold and the Beautiful found Luna’s sinister antics landing Will in a hazy mess. He remembered snippets from his night with another woman but failed to identify the person. As he reached out to Sheila for intel on the same, he also let slip about taking his relationship with Electra ahead.

Sheila was prompt in informing her granddaughter about Will’s romance. The long-running CBS soap also hinted at Luna expecting a pregnancy miracle to stay out of prison.

Elsewhere, Liam confessed to Hope about his wish to get back with her. However, the latter faced a dilemma since she is engaged to Carter. As such, she opened up to her father, who pushed her towards Liam. Meanwhile, Ivy expressed her love for Liam, who informed her about his desire to reunite with Beth’s mother.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Thomas is back to voice his opinion

As predicted for some time, prodigal son Thomas Forrester will be on his way back to his hometown in the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful. While he may explain his current status and life so far, he will first have a loving reunion with Taylor.

After a hug and some chats with his mother, he will eventually meet Brooke at her workspace. He will proceed to caution her of unhappy consequences if she tries to come between his parents. He will emphasize that his father is marrying his mother, and Brooke must let them be. Brooke’s sister, Katie, will be present in the room and will witness Thomas’s warnings.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Ivy plays a matchmaker

Wednesday, August 27, 2025, saw Ivy approach Liam with a confession of her love for him. The latter, in return, claimed that Hope was his love interest and he desired to rebuild his family with Hope. As such, Ivy took the rejection well and informed Electra about the same.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Ivy may take it upon herself to communicate Liam’s love for the latter. She may try to tell Hope that they share a time-tested love and a daughter between them. She may also insist that Liam is back from the scare of death and deserves a life filled with love.

On the other hand, Liam will also try his best to worm his way into Hope’s life. He may use every opportunity to remind her about their beautiful future with Beth and each other.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Carter struggles to hold onto his romance

The past few weeks saw Carter getting impatient with Hope spending much time with Liam. While he was much tolerant and understanding as long as Liam was presumably fighting cancer, that hurdle passed with Liam completely cured. As such, he was anxious to wed his fiancée.

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will find Carter consumed with jealousy as he finds Liam overstepping into his romance. With Beth being part of the equation, Carter may feel left out.

Moreover, Hope will show indecision about setting a date, reasoning out the preparations needed for a wedding. This may ring alarm bells for her fiancé. As such, the COO will offer to elope with her and do away with having an elaborate wedding.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful as Carter tries to cling to his fiancée and Liam coaxes Hope with visions of their future together.